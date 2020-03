T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 764





Posts: 1 764 Tommy protects old woman from youths « on: March 21, 2020, 10:40:43 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJp7jLRGOqY As usual he's in the wrong though and the police are only bothered about trying to get him done Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 764





Posts: 1 764 Re: Tommy protects old woman from youths « Reply #2 on: March 21, 2020, 10:52:58 PM »



His kids were in the back of the car. Is it fuckHis kids were in the back of the car. Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 998







Posts: 7 998 Re: Tommy protects old woman from youths « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:04:58 AM » proper shit house behavior that like



I would imagine there will be CCTV footage of them abusing the couple. Police need to step in now Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 060





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 060I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Tommy protects old woman from youths « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on March 21, 2020, 10:43:45 PM Fake as fuck, bloke needs publicly hanging



YOU HAVE GOT TO BE THE BIGGEST SHITHOUSE SCROTE THAT EVER UNGRACED THIS BOARD 👍



I JUST WISH YOU COULD TURN UP AT MY FRONT DOOR NOW AND YOU WOULD SEE WHAT I WOULD DO TO YOU 👍



ID PROBABLY END UP DOING TIME BUT IT WOULD BE WORTH IT 👍 YOU HAVE GOT TO BE THE BIGGEST SHITHOUSE SCROTE THAT EVER UNGRACED THIS BOARD 👍I JUST WISH YOU COULD TURN UP AT MY FRONT DOOR NOW AND YOU WOULD SEE WHAT I WOULD DO TO YOU 👍ID PROBABLY END UP DOING TIME BUT IT WOULD BE WORTH IT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 060





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 060I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Tommy protects old woman from youths « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:27:05 PM »



YOU STUPID FUCKING CUNTS 👎



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52003543

YES YOU SNOWFLAKES TOMMY MADE IT ALL UP AND ARRANGED IT 😡😡😡YOU STUPID FUCKING CUNTS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......