Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

You'd like to think so, never minded them earning good money but since Bosman and Sky it's got ridiculous. £20-30k a week more than enough.

Growing up in Billog in the ‘70’s Willie Madren lived in a similar house to our just around the corner but always had ‘nice’ cars. Dad used to say “he earns a fortune playing football, twice as much as me!”.Me dad was a fitter on Seal Sands.Terry Cooper had our local newsagents and was always in there working when we called in for sweets on the way home from school. Imagine that now?