Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 431





Posts: 1 431 Pizza and Bottle of Barolo « on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 PM » Guess this is it on a Saturday night now! Logged

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 576





Posts: 576 Re: Pizza and Bottle of Barolo « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 PM » Have a bottle of Perris pomero 2015 in the cupboard I wonder if the wife would notice if I sank it Logged