Pizza and Bottle of Barolo

March 22, 2020, 01:42:24 PM
Pizza and Bottle of Barolo
Itchy_ring
« on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 PM »
Guess this is it on a Saturday night now!
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 PM »
 Have a bottle of Perris pomero 2015 in the cupboard I wonder if the wife would notice if I sank it  :ponce:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM »
Howre going to fit those up yer arse?
Tory Cunt
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:34:01 AM »
You don't drink wine with pizza you fucking heathen
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:13:30 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:34:01 AM
You don't drink wine with pizza you fucking heathen

 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:41:24 PM »
So did ye do a bit of bucking too?



 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:20:26 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:31:07 PM
Have a bottle of Perris pomero 2015 in the cupboard I wonder if the wife would notice if I sank it  :ponce:


FUCKING HELL SCARED OF THE MISSUS AS WELL AS ME EH.... WANKER....
