Pizza and Bottle of Barolo

March 22, 2020, 03:49:43 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pizza and Bottle of Barolo
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 430


« on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 PM »
Guess this is it on a Saturday night now!
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 573


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 PM »
 Have a bottle of Perris pomero 2015 in the cupboard I wonder if the wife would notice if I sank it  :ponce:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 762


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM »
Howre going to fit those up yer arse?
Tory Cunt
towz
Posts: 7 713


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:34:01 AM »
You don't drink wine with pizza you fucking heathen
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 212



« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:13:30 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:34:01 AM
You don't drink wine with pizza you fucking heathen

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
