JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

March 22, 2020, 09:47:04 AM

JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Tortured_Mind
Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM

ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 09:05:01 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Have yer had a shit since?

RedSteel
Yesterday at 09:07:54 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that

LEON TROTSKY
Yesterday at 09:09:52 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

WIPE YER FUCKING MOUTH THEN DAFT ARSE 👍

CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 09:11:34 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:54 PM
I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that

Why wait?Sounds fun.One COBer was forward thinking and had his pet trained for this type of "crisis".

monkeyman
Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

HOW MUCH

Tortured_Mind
Yesterday at 09:17:59 PM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

DIDN'T LOOK AT THE PRICE JUST GRABBED UM. TRY AND FIND THE RECEIPT !!!

Tortured_Mind
Today at 12:14:27 AM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

£2.25 FOR 4. GOT TWO !!!

monkeyman
Today at 12:49:51 AM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:14:27 AM
£2.25 FOR 4. GOT TWO !!!

Tortured_Mind
Today at 09:01:48 AM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

JUST IN CASE SOME OF YOU ARE A LITTLE CONFUSED HERE, I DIDN'T CUT A PACKET IN HALF AND TAKE TWO, I GOT 2 PACKETS (8 ROLLS)

Johnny Thunder
Today at 09:28:20 AM
Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

I'm glad you cleared that puzzle up.