Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 633







TMPosts: 14 633 JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!! « on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM » ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 633







TMPosts: 14 633 Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 PM » DIDN'T LOOK AT THE PRICE JUST GRABBED UM. TRY AND FIND THE RECEIPT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 633







TMPosts: 14 633 Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:14:27 AM » £2.25 FOR 4. GOT TWO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 633







TMPosts: 14 633 Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:01:48 AM » JUST IN CASE SOME OF YOU ARE A LITTLE CONFUSED HERE, I DIDN'T CUT A PACKET IN HALF AND TAKE TWO, I GOT 2 PACKETS (8 ROLLS) Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats