JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

March 22, 2020, 02:14:04 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!  (Read 129 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM »
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 PM »
Have yer had a shit since?

 :pd:
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 PM »
I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that  :duh:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:09:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:


WIPE YER FUCKING MOUTH THEN DAFT ARSE  👍
CLEM FANDANGO
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:07:54 PM
I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that  :duh:

Why wait?

Sounds fun.












One COBer was forward thinking and had his pet trained for this type of "crisis".



 klins
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:
HOW MUCH 
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:17:59 PM »
DIDN'T LOOK AT THE PRICE JUST GRABBED UM. TRY AND FIND THE RECEIPT !!!
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:14:27 AM »
£2.25 FOR 4. GOT TWO !!!    oleary
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:49:51 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:14:27 AM
£2.25 FOR 4. GOT TWO !!!    oleary
 
