JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

March 21, 2020, 09:26:29 PM

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 14 628

JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« on: Today at 08:59:23 PM »

ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

Logged

CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 206

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:01 PM »

Have yer had a shit since?

Logged

RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 193

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:54 PM »

I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that

Logged

LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 72 996

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:09:52 PM »

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:59:23 PMABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

WIPE YER FUCKING MOUTH THEN DAFT ARSE 👍

Logged

CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 13 206

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:11:34 PM »

Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:07:54 PMI've got 4 left. Using the dog after that

Why wait?Sounds fun.One COBer was forward thinking and had his pet trained for this type of "crisis".

Logged

monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 839

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:11:59 PM »

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:59:23 PMABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!

HOW MUCH

Logged

Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 14 628

Re: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:59 PM »

DIDN'T LOOK AT THE PRICE JUST GRABBED UM. TRY AND FIND THE RECEIPT !!!

Logged