JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!

March 21, 2020, 09:26:29 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: JUST GOT SOME TOILET ROLLS !!!  (Read 40 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 08:59:23 PM »
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:01 PM »
Have yer had a shit since?

 :pd:
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:07:54 PM »
I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that  :duh:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:09:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:


WIPE YER FUCKING MOUTH THEN DAFT ARSE  👍
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:11:34 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:07:54 PM
I've got 4 left. Using the dog after that  :duh:

Why wait?

Sounds fun.












One COBer was forward thinking and had his pet trained for this type of "crisis".



 klins
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:59:23 PM
ABOUT 15 MINUTES AGO !!! !!!     :mido:
HOW MUCH 
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:59 PM »
DIDN'T LOOK AT THE PRICE JUST GRABBED UM. TRY AND FIND THE RECEIPT !!!
