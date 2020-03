....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

The fact that Conservatism is pragmatic saves the day, you mean?

....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

You better than that

....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18 Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

You better than that

....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

The fact that Conservatism is pragmatic saves the day, you mean?

So socialism is using government money to isolate people in a pandemic not starving 60 million to death in a great leap forward?If the government hadn't shut everything down you'd be screaming and crying like the bitch you are.

....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

Oh dear.....Bob is on the blended whisky again

Oh dear Gramsci has been st his students liebfraumilch again, go easy Gramsci you know a big glass sends you over the top.

Oh dear.....Bob is on the blended whisky again

Poor Bob, it must be difficult living your life in a permanent nervous breakdown

It's easier than life on the run from the CSA as a tax dodging camel fucker

Poor Bob, it must be difficult living your life in a permanent nervous breakdown

You forgot to log in as Oddfield you schizophrenic crank