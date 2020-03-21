Bob do you see the irony..... Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 21, 2020, 07:46:22 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Bob do you see the irony..... Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Bob do you see the irony..... (Read 52 times) Gramsci Offline Posts: 7 989 Bob do you see the irony..... « on: Today at 06:40:51 PM » ....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't? socialism saves the day Logged Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 759 Re: Bob do you see the irony..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:06 PM » The fact that Conservatism is pragmatic saves the day, you mean? Logged Tory Cunt Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...