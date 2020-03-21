Bob do you see the irony.....

March 21, 2020, 07:46:22 PM
Bob do you see the irony.....
Gramsci
« on: Today at 06:40:51 PM »
....of people loving this government's socialist actions and fiscal policies of the left now that we are in a crisis and shit is starting to affect them...not only do they love it, they expect it. Funny that isn't?

:jezza1: socialism saves the day:jezza1:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:06 PM »
The fact that Conservatism is pragmatic saves the day, you mean?
Logged
Tory Cunt
