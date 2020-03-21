Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 622







TMPosts: 14 622 STOCKTON VIRUS NUMBERS !!! « on: Today at 04:31:04 PM » POPULATION 197,213

CASES 9 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tom_Trinder

Online



Posts: 1 570





Posts: 1 570 Re: STOCKTON VIRUS NUMBERS !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:28:37 PM »



I'm not being pedantic, just a little more accurate.





The town of Stockton on tees has a population of around 85,000.I'm not being pedantic, just a little more accurate. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 622







TMPosts: 14 622 Re: STOCKTON VIRUS NUMBERS !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:34:08 PM » YOU TELL THE BBC THEN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 622







TMPosts: 14 622 Re: STOCKTON VIRUS NUMBERS !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:41:58 PM »



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 622







TMPosts: 14 622 Re: STOCKTON VIRUS NUMBERS !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:02:41 PM » SO IT DEPENDS HOW YOU LOOK AT IT Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats