Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 680







Posts: 8 680 sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « on: March 21, 2020, 10:39:57 AM »







I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 004







TMPosts: 15 004 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #1 on: March 21, 2020, 10:54:20 AM » THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 680







Posts: 8 680 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #4 on: March 21, 2020, 12:59:42 PM » Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.



After 60 days I calculated the total deaths



Spain 153,353

Italy 100,373

UK 33,616

Iran 14,746

France 22,892

Germany 19,863



All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 378





Posts: 2 378 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #5 on: March 21, 2020, 01:27:00 PM » How many of them would have died anyway?



The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?



They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.



Meanwhile in media land......



DEATH DEATH DEATH



YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE



DEATH DEATH DEATH Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 334







Posts: 14 334 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #7 on: March 21, 2020, 01:35:08 PM » That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster

I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here



Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it



Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 633







Posts: 13 633 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #10 on: March 21, 2020, 03:49:27 PM »



HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS.



COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 453





Posts: 453 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #11 on: March 22, 2020, 12:09:14 PM » It is odd how low the figures are for Japan

Elderly population.

High population density.

They are notorious for battling on through sickness at the office.

Packed trains.

Lots of trade with China

Add to that the government accidentally allowed a lot of infected people off a ship about a month back.



And yet relatively low numbers. Though, it wouldn't surprise me if the government is suppressing the actual figures out here





Unless wearing surgical masks is more effective than first thought. As it is a big cultural thing to at least wear a mask when you are sick over here.



They are just starting to discuss social distancing out here. But the view in the media out here is, if you are under 70 there's no need to be overly concerned.



I guess it's just if you don't feel on top form, it's probably best to give a visit to your old folks a miss Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Offline



Posts: 453





Posts: 453 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #12 on: March 22, 2020, 12:35:30 PM » Another key factor may be the Japanese rarely touch each other

No handshaking. No public displays of affection etc. Etc



Whereas Italy is probably somewhat a polar opposite

Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 737





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 737Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #13 on: March 22, 2020, 12:40:06 PM » And the Japanese tend not to walk down the street gozzing every five yards and emptying their fuckin nozzers like the filth walking our streets do.







Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 680







Posts: 8 680 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #14 on: March 22, 2020, 01:06:06 PM » Not trusting of any Asian numbers given the numbers flying in and out of China.



If my predictions are right, Spain will overtake Italy soon and will be by far the worst hit country in Europe (so far). The Greeks have a high % of elderly but given they're the Arabs of the Med will not be convinced by their numbers. Athens would be difficult to lock down unlike the islands. They need tourism to survive.



We are going to do an Italy, perhaps not as bad in terms of sheer numbers but I predict a poor performance. Overall, we will be the third worst performer with the Dutch as I think the death rates are more about the quality of health care and the preparation/planning provision (so Boris will be torn a new arsehole). Too early to say about other European countries apart from the French and Dutch - the Dutch seem to be on the same projection as us and French fairing slightly better for now. The Germans to date are top performers.

One to watch closely is the US - there could be carnage in New York as the numbers are suggesting an exponential increase which could lead to a state of emergency and make Spain look like a safe haven. The poorer states too could be badly hit given the obesity issues and lack of education.



« Last Edit: March 22, 2020, 03:13:04 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 929





Posts: 929 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #18 on: March 22, 2020, 03:40:12 PM » Laughed my tits off when I heard Putin is offering the services to.......italy. whatever happened to that EU army. They could fight flu them lot.

And judging by the number of people out over the weekend......its got one big car crash coming our way over the next two weeks. People are just irresponsible Logged