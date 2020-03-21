sobering graphs - gunna get ugly Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 19, 2020, 11:35:29 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board sobering graphs - gunna get ugly Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly (Read 811 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 680 sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « on: March 21, 2020, 10:39:57 AM » I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 15 004 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #1 on: March 21, 2020, 10:54:20 AM » THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. Ben G
Posts: 3 791
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #2 on: March 21, 2020, 10:57:12 AM »
Apparently the UK tests post mortem which many other countries dont.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 334
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #3 on: March 21, 2020, 11:35:49 AM »
Interesting stuff.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 680
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #4 on: March 21, 2020, 12:59:42 PM »
Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.After 60 days I calculated the total deaths Spain 153,353Italy 100,373UK 33,616Iran 14,746France 22,892Germany 19,863All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory. Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 378
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #5 on: March 21, 2020, 01:27:00 PM »
How many of them would have died anyway? The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.Meanwhile in media land......DEATH DEATH DEATH YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE DEATH DEATH DEATH Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 334
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #7 on: March 21, 2020, 01:35:08 PM »
That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on busterI would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off hereIts hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce itBob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered. plazmuh
Posts: 13 661
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #8 on: March 21, 2020, 02:10:08 PM »
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075995/coronavirus-hokkaido-end-state-emergency-schools?fbclid=IwAR0gmqZMU1BsWSvHJ4t1h3LjALmjPV4g8PiwXK2FE43gnwXAK9Z-7LDOhMk

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 633
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #10 on: March 21, 2020, 03:49:27 PM »
COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS. BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 453
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #11 on: March 22, 2020, 12:09:14 PM »
It is odd how low the figures are for JapanElderly population.High population density.They are notorious for battling on through sickness at the office.Packed trains.Lots of trade with ChinaAdd to that the government accidentally allowed a lot of infected people off a ship about a month back.And yet relatively low numbers. Though, it wouldn't surprise me if the government is suppressing the actual figures out hereUnless wearing surgical masks is more effective than first thought. As it is a big cultural thing to at least wear a mask when you are sick over here.They are just starting to discuss social distancing out here. But the view in the media out here is, if you are under 70 there's no need to be overly concerned.I guess it's just if you don't feel on top form, it's probably best to give a visit to your old folks a miss BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 453
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #12 on: March 22, 2020, 12:35:30 PM »
Another key factor may be the Japanese rarely touch each other No handshaking. No public displays of affection etc. EtcWhereas Italy is probably somewhat a polar opposite

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 737
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #13 on: March 22, 2020, 12:40:06 PM »
And the Japanese tend not to walk down the street gozzing every five yards and emptying their fuckin nozzers like the filth walking our streets do.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 680
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #14 on: March 22, 2020, 01:06:06 PM »
Not trusting of any Asian numbers given the numbers flying in and out of China. If my predictions are right, Spain will overtake Italy soon and will be by far the worst hit country in Europe (so far). The Greeks have a high % of elderly but given they're the Arabs of the Med will not be convinced by their numbers. Athens would be difficult to lock down unlike the islands. They need tourism to survive.We are going to do an Italy, perhaps not as bad in terms of sheer numbers but I predict a poor performance. Overall, we will be the third worst performer with the Dutch as I think the death rates are more about the quality of health care and the preparation/planning provision (so Boris will be torn a new arsehole). Too early to say about other European countries apart from the French and Dutch - the Dutch seem to be on the same projection as us and French fairing slightly better for now. The Germans to date are top performers. One to watch closely is the US - there could be carnage in New York as the numbers are suggesting an exponential increase which could lead to a state of emergency and make Spain look like a safe haven. The poorer states too could be badly hit given the obesity issues and lack of education.

38red
Posts: 289
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #15 on: March 22, 2020, 01:42:56 PM »
Japan has 13 hospital beds per 1000, we have 2.5. The gap is a lot narrower for ICU beds; they've got 7.3 per 100,000, we have 6.6. Italy has 12.5 and Germany 29.2! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_hospital_beds Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 680
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #16 on: March 22, 2020, 02:35:36 PM »
I think this will destroy what was left of the EU as Spain and Italy are completely fucked

Micksgrill
Posts: 929
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #18 on: March 22, 2020, 03:40:12 PM »
Laughed my tits off when I heard Putin is offering the services to.......italy. whatever happened to that EU army. They could fight flu them lot. And judging by the number of people out over the weekend......its got one big car crash coming our way over the next two weeks. People are just irresponsible

kippers
Posts: 2 050
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #19 on: March 23, 2020, 09:56:30 AM »
The EU is fucked when all this is over. Can you imagine them asking for payouts from countries that are near bankrupt, ie Italy. 