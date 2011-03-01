Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 442







Posts: 8 442 sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 AM »







I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 636







TMPosts: 14 636 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 AM » THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 442







Posts: 8 442 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:59:42 PM » Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.



After 60 days I calculated the total deaths



Spain 153,353

Italy 100,373

UK 33,616

Iran 14,746

France 22,892

Germany 19,863



All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 865





Posts: 1 865 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:27:00 PM » How many of them would have died anyway?



The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?



They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.



Meanwhile in media land......



DEATH DEATH DEATH



YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE



DEATH DEATH DEATH Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 205







Posts: 14 205 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:35:08 PM » That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster

I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here



Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it



Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 212







Posts: 13 212 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:49:27 PM »



HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS.



COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

BarnesBoroFC

Online



Posts: 452





Posts: 452 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:09:14 PM » It is odd how low the figures are for Japan

Elderly population.

High population density.

They are notorious for battling on through sickness at the office.

Packed trains.

Lots of trade with China

Add to that the government accidentally allowed a lot of infected people off a ship about a month back.



And yet relatively low numbers. Though, it wouldn't surprise me if the government is suppressing the actual figures out here





Unless wearing surgical masks is more effective than first thought. As it is a big cultural thing to at least wear a mask when you are sick over here.



They are just starting to discuss social distancing out here. But the view in the media out here is, if you are under 70 there's no need to be overly concerned.



I guess it's just if you don't feel on top form, it's probably best to give a visit to your old folks a miss Logged

BarnesBoroFC

Online



Posts: 452





Posts: 452 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:30 PM » Another key factor may be the Japanese rarely touch each other

No handshaking. No public displays of affection etc. Etc



Whereas Italy is probably somewhat a polar opposite

Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 345





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 345Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:40:06 PM » And the Japanese tend not to walk down the street gozzing every five yards and emptying their fuckin nozzers like the filth walking our streets do.







Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.