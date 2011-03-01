sobering graphs - gunna get ugly Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 22, 2020, 03:31:24 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board sobering graphs - gunna get ugly Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly (Read 487 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 442 sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 AM » I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 636 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 AM » THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 763 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 AM » Apparently the UK tests post mortem which many other countries dont. Logged Tory Cunt Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 205 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 AM » Interesting stuff. Cant use a souey smilie thingy Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 442 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:59:42 PM » Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.After 60 days I calculated the total deaths Spain 153,353Italy 100,373UK 33,616Iran 14,746France 22,892Germany 19,863All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory. Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 865 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:27:00 PM » How many of them would have died anyway? The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.Meanwhile in media land......DEATH DEATH DEATH YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE DEATH DEATH DEATH Logged CapsDave Offline Posts: 4 282 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:34:33 PM » Come again? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 205 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:35:08 PM » That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on busterI would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off hereIts hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce itBob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered. Logged plazmuh Online Posts: 13 633 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:10:08 PM » https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075995/coronavirus-hokkaido-end-state-emergency-schools?fbclid=IwAR0gmqZMU1BsWSvHJ4t1h3LjALmjPV4g8PiwXK2FE43gnwXAK9Z-7LDOhMk Logged Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 865 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:44:56 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:34:33 PMCome again?That's what yer sister said Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 212 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:49:27 PM » COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY BarnesBoroFC Online Posts: 452 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:09:14 PM » It is odd how low the figures are for JapanElderly population.High population density.They are notorious for battling on through sickness at the office.Packed trains.Lots of trade with ChinaAdd to that the government accidentally allowed a lot of infected people off a ship about a month back.And yet relatively low numbers. Though, it wouldn't surprise me if the government is suppressing the actual figures out hereUnless wearing surgical masks is more effective than first thought. As it is a big cultural thing to at least wear a mask when you are sick over here.They are just starting to discuss social distancing out here. But the view in the media out here is, if you are under 70 there's no need to be overly concerned.I guess it's just if you don't feel on top form, it's probably best to give a visit to your old folks a miss Logged BarnesBoroFC Online Posts: 452 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:30 PM » Another key factor may be the Japanese rarely touch each other No handshaking. No public displays of affection etc. EtcWhereas Italy is probably somewhat a polar opposite Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 345 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:40:06 PM » And the Japanese tend not to walk down the street gozzing every five yards and emptying their fuckin nozzers like the filth walking our streets do. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 442 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:06:06 PM » Not trusting of any Asian numbers given the numbers flying in and out of China. If my predictions are right, Spain will overtake Italy soon and will be by far the worst hit country in Europe (so far). The Greeks have a high % of elderly but given they're the Arabs of the Med will not be convinced by their numbers. Athens would be difficult to lock down unlike the islands. They need tourism to survive.We are going to do an Italy, perhaps not as bad in terms of sheer numbers but I predict a poor performance. Overall, we will be the third worst performer with the Dutch as I think the death rates are more about the quality of health care and the preparation/planning provision (so Boris will be torn a new arsehole). Too early to say about other European countries apart from the French and Dutch - the Dutch seem to be on the same projection as us and French fairing slightly better for now. The Germans to date are top performers. One to watch closely is the US - there could be carnage in New York as the numbers are suggesting an exponential increase which could lead to a state of emergency and make Spain look like a safe haven. The poorer states too could be badly hit given the obesity issues and lack of education. « Last Edit: Today at 03:13:04 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged 38red Offline Posts: 272 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:42:56 PM » Japan has 13 hospital beds per 1000, we have 2.5. The gap is a lot narrower for ICU beds; they've got 7.3 per 100,000, we have 6.6. Italy has 12.5 and Germany 29.2! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_hospital_beds Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 442 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:35:36 PM » I think this will destroy what was left of the EU as Spain and Italy are completely fucked Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 109 Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:52:09 PM » Just been up to Iceland. 6 out 6 in. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...