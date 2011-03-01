sobering graphs - gunna get ugly

March 22, 2020, 03:31:24 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

sobering graphs - gunna get ugly  (Read 487 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 442



« on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 AM »
I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. 



Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 636



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 AM »
THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!!    oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 763


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 AM »
Apparently the UK tests post mortem which many other countries dont. 
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 205



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 AM »
Interesting stuff. Cant use a souey smilie thingy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 442



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:59:42 PM »
Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.

After 60 days I calculated the total deaths

Spain   153,353
Italy   100,373
UK   33,616
Iran   14,746
France   22,892
Germany   19,863

All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 865


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:27:00 PM »
How many of them would have died anyway?

The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?

They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.

Meanwhile in media land......

DEATH DEATH DEATH

YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE

DEATH DEATH DEATH
CapsDave
Posts: 4 282


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:34:33 PM »
Come again?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 205



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:35:08 PM »
That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster
I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here

Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it

Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 633


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:10:08 PM »
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075995/coronavirus-hokkaido-end-state-emergency-schools?fbclid=IwAR0gmqZMU1BsWSvHJ4t1h3LjALmjPV4g8PiwXK2FE43gnwXAK9Z-7LDOhMk

 :homer:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 865


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:44:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 01:34:33 PM
Come again?

That's what yer sister said  :chrisk:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 212



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:49:27 PM »
COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.

HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS.

 oleary
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 452


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:09:14 PM »
It is odd how low the figures are for Japan
Elderly population.
High population density.
They are notorious for battling on through sickness at the office.
Packed trains.
Lots of trade with China
Add to that the government accidentally allowed a lot of infected people off a ship about a month back.

And yet relatively low numbers. Though, it wouldn't surprise me if the government is suppressing the actual figures out here


Unless wearing surgical masks is more effective than first thought. As it is a big cultural thing to at least wear a mask when you are sick over here.

They are just starting to discuss social distancing out here. But the view in the media out here is, if you are under 70 there's no need to be overly concerned.

I guess it's just if you don't feel on top form, it's probably best to give a visit to your old folks a miss
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 452


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:30 PM »
Another key factor may be the Japanese rarely touch each other
 No handshaking. No public displays of affection etc. Etc

Whereas Italy is probably somewhat a polar opposite
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 345


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:40:06 PM »
And the Japanese tend not to walk down the street gozzing every five yards and emptying their fuckin nozzers like the filth walking our streets do.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 442



« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:06:06 PM »
Not trusting of any Asian numbers given the numbers flying in and out of China.

If my predictions are right, Spain will overtake Italy soon and will be by far the worst hit country in Europe (so far). The Greeks have a high % of elderly but given they're the Arabs of the Med will not be convinced by their numbers. Athens would be difficult to lock down unlike the islands. They need tourism to survive.

We are going to do an Italy, perhaps not as bad in terms of sheer numbers but I predict a poor performance. Overall, we will be the third worst performer with the Dutch as I think the death rates are more about the quality of health care and the preparation/planning provision (so Boris will be torn a new arsehole). Too early to say about other European countries apart from the French and Dutch - the Dutch seem to be on the same projection as us and French fairing slightly better for now. The Germans to date are top performers.
One to watch closely is the US - there could be carnage in New York as the numbers are suggesting an exponential increase which could lead to a state of emergency and make Spain look like a safe haven.  The poorer states too could be badly hit given the obesity issues and lack of education.
38red
Posts: 272


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:42:56 PM »
Japan has 13 hospital beds per 1000, we have 2.5. The gap is a lot narrower for ICU beds; they've got 7.3 per 100,000, we have 6.6. Italy has 12.5 and Germany 29.2!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_hospital_beds
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 442



« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:35:36 PM »
I think this will destroy what was left of the EU as Spain and Italy are completely fucked
Skinz
Posts: 2 109


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:52:09 PM »
Just been up to Iceland. 6 out 6 in.
