sobering graphs - gunna get ugly

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 21, 2020, 04:21:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly  (Read 248 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 440



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »
I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy. 



Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 616



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:54:20 AM »
THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 755


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:57:12 AM »
Apparently the UK tests post mortem which many other countries dont. 
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 204



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:35:49 AM »
Interesting stuff. Cant use a souey smilie thingy
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 440



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:42 PM »
Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.

After 60 days I calculated the total deaths

Spain   153,353
Italy   100,373
UK   33,616
Iran   14,746
France   22,892
Germany   19,863

All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 862


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:00 PM »
How many of them would have died anyway?

The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?

They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.

Meanwhile in media land......

DEATH DEATH DEATH

YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE

DEATH DEATH DEATH
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 282


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:33 PM »
Come again?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 204



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:08 PM »
That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster
I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here

Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it

Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 632


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:10:08 PM »
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075995/coronavirus-hokkaido-end-state-emergency-schools?fbclid=IwAR0gmqZMU1BsWSvHJ4t1h3LjALmjPV4g8PiwXK2FE43gnwXAK9Z-7LDOhMk

 :homer:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 862


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:44:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:34:33 PM
Come again?

That's what yer sister said  :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 202



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:49:27 PM »
COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.

HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 