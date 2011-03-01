Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:08 PM » That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster

I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here



Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it



Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered.