sobering graphs - gunna get ugly

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 440
sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »

I do not believe the China data - but many countries seem to be on a similar trajectory as Italy.

Tortured_Mind TM
Posts: 14 616
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:54:20 AM »

THANKS FOR CHEERING US UP !!!

Ben G Mountain King
Posts: 3 755
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:57:12 AM »

Apparently the UK tests post mortem which many other countries dont.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 204
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:35:49 AM »

Interesting stuff. Cant use a souey smilie thingy

Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 440
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:42 PM »

Just done some data analytics ... everyone is talking Italy buy Spain is more a basket case.

After 60 days I calculated the total deaths 

Spain 153,353
Italy 100,373
UK 33,616
Iran 14,746
France 22,892
Germany 19,863

All European countries apart from Spain and Italy are on a similar trajectory.

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 862
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:27:00 PM »

How many of them would have died anyway? The key question is how many people who were not already critically Ill have died?

They keep that number quiet because if we knew you'd realise it's a fuck ton easier to quarantine the critically ill and at risk than to shut the fucking world down for 3 months.

Meanwhile in media land......

DEATH DEATH DEATH YOUR ALL GOING TO DIE DEATH DEATH DEATH

CapsDave
Posts: 4 282
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:33 PM »

Come again?

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 204
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:08 PM »

That expert in the parliamentary committee did NOT say 20,000. He was asked how many? he said it was impossible to say at this stage. Hunt pressed and mentioned 20k deaths, the fella half smiled and said that if it ended up at 20,000 then that would be a very acceptable outcome ie, dream on buster

I would think we may all lose someone and, indeed, we might lose one or more off here

Its hard to believe because the numbers are so small now. I believe that in very short order we will all be locked up and the forces will be helping enforce it

Bob, do you see Italy and other places? Just wondered.

plazmuh
Posts: 13 632
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:10:08 PM »

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3075995/coronavirus-hokkaido-end-state-emergency-schools?fbclid=IwAR0gmqZMU1BsWSvHJ4t1h3LjALmjPV4g8PiwXK2FE43gnwXAK9Z-7LDOhMk

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 862
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:44:56 PM »

Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:34:33 PM
Come again?

That's what yer sister said

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 202
Re: sobering graphs - gunna get ugly
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:49:27 PM »

COULBY WILL BE GUTTED TO MISS THIS.

HE DOES LOVE A GOOD GRAPH DOES COULBS.