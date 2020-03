Itchy_ring

Time to Section Timewasters « on: Today at 10:17:19 AM » Just seen a post from someone I know who works in the ambulance service, there are some absolute scumbags wasting their time my calling out ambulances just to get checked over when there's nothing wrong with them, one bloke on the overnight shift called out 3 different crews. Anyone like that get them sectioned put them in an empty hotel to stop them killing innocent people by taking up health service resources