March 22, 2020, 10:16:40 PM
Topic: Stuff to watch......  (Read 448 times)
tunstall
« on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 AM »
anyone recommend any movies/TV shows to watch please?

The Outsider - Stephen King book, mini series, was fairly good

Fargo - done season 1 & 2 (both really good), gonna start season 3 soon

Watchmen - started this last night, I lasted 10 minutes and fell asleep - our lass and my daughter watched 2 episodes and said it was good.......not for me i don't think

haven't a clue about any new movies like.......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 AM »
Game of Thrones - just started again ..

The Stranger - pretty good until ...

After Life
Spidoolie

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:02:35 PM »
Time for another 'Band of Brothers' refresher.
Going to watch with my daughter who hasn't seen it yet.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:05:38 PM »
OZARK 3 STARTS NEXT WEEK  👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:06:45 PM »
I managed a rewatch of Mad Men in a few weeks after rambling up the output due to isolation.

Band of Brothers is a good call actually.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:07:38 PM »
Ramping not rambling
Bud Wiser
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:20:03 PM »
The Butterfly Effect is on Sony Movies 23.35 tonight. Excellent fillum.

And for the more mature poster, I noticed yesterday that the Horror Channel are showing re-runs of the Time Tunnel.
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:26:04 PM »
DAVID GALAXY AFFAIR CRACKING PORNO STARRING MARY MILLINGTON
NO SHAVEN HAVENS IN THIS MOVIE  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:19:12 PM »
I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY   mcl
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:19:36 PM »
DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30   jc
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:19:36 PM
DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30   jc

YOU DEFFO WOULD BE PIKE  👍

YOU STUPID BOY  😂😂😂
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:19:12 PM
I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY   mcl
I WENT TO THE CLASSIC CINEMA IN STOCKTON TO SEE IT WHEN DID YOU WATCH IT 




Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM »
NOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ???   :pd:
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:59:17 PM
NOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ???   :pd:
NO YER FUCKING DIDN'T
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 PM »
Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice.

 
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 PM »
The Goldbergs is class like

We're watching The Invisible Man. It's good, so far  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:29:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:14:46 PM
Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice.

 

How in your face is Man Down?

Couldnt cope with it
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:29:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:14:46 PM
Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice.

 

How in your face is Man Down?

Couldnt cope with it

I love it and so do my kids*







*I'm not a good parent.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:58:56 PM »
Im watching Chernobyl again.
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 PM »
 jc

MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 PM »
Stumbled across "the  ballad  of buster scruggs" on  Netflix today and thought it was brilliant
Steboro
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:05:59 PM »
Spartacus or Ash v Evil Dead.   :mido:
plazmuh
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:43:16 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isuRaCBzOZ0

 :homer:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:49:23 PM »
Just watched The Boxer. Highly recommended with a brilliant twist at the end.

http://m4ufree.tv/watch-o9b7-the-boxer-1997-movie-online-free-m4ufree.html
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:14:37 PM »
Cornelius Carr Boxer from Middlesbrough was in that movie.

He also was on the cover of a Morrissey single.
Logged
