anyone recommend any movies/TV shows to watch please?The Outsider - Stephen King book, mini series, was fairly goodFargo - done season 1 & 2 (both really good), gonna start season 3 soon Watchmen - started this last night, I lasted 10 minutes and fell asleep - our lass and my daughter watched 2 episodes and said it was good.......not for me i don't thinkhaven't a clue about any new movies like....... Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 440 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:42 AM » Game of Thrones - just started again .. The Stranger - pretty good until ...After Life Logged Spidoolie Offline Posts: 17 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:35 PM » Time for another 'Band of Brothers' refresher.Going to watch with my daughter who hasn't seen it yet. Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 001 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:38 PM » OZARK 3 STARTS NEXT WEEK 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 762 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:45 PM » I managed a rewatch of Mad Men in a few weeks after rambling up the output due to isolation.Band of Brothers is a good call actually. Logged Tory Cunt Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 762 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:38 PM » Ramping not rambling Logged Tory Cunt Bud Wiser Offline Posts: 9 624 Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!! Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:03 PM » The Butterfly Effect is on Sony Movies 23.35 tonight. Excellent fillum.And for the more mature poster, I noticed yesterday that the Horror Channel are showing re-runs of the Time Tunnel. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585 monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 840 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:04 PM » DAVID GALAXY AFFAIR CRACKING PORNO STARRING MARY MILLINGTON NO SHAVEN HAVENS IN THIS MOVIE Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 630 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:19:12 PM » I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 630 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:36 PM » DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 001 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:01 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:19:36 PMDADS ARMY BBC2 6.30 YOU DEFFO WOULD BE PIKE 👍YOU STUPID BOY 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 840 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:48:28 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:19:12 PMI MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY I WENT TO THE CLASSIC CINEMA IN STOCKTON TO SEE IT WHEN DID YOU WATCH IT Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 630 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:59:17 PM » NOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 840 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:13:11 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:59:17 PMNOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ??? NO YER FUCKING DIDN'T Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 208 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:14:46 PM » Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY tunstall Offline Posts: 3 274 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:22:02 PM » The Goldbergs is class likeWe're watching The Invisible Man. It's good, so far Logged Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 762 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:29:05 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:14:46 PMFriday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice. How in your face is Man Down? Couldnt cope with it Logged Tory Cunt CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 208 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:54:36 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:29:05 PMQuote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:14:46 PMFriday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice. How in your face is Man Down? Couldnt cope with it I love it and so do my kids**I'm not a good parent. I love it and so do my kids**I'm not a good parent. Im watching Chernobyl again. Logged Tory Cunt Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 630 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:23:56 PM » http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143233.0 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 006 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:57:38 PM » Stumbled across "the ballad of buster scruggs" on Netflix today and thought it was brilliant