tunstall

Stuff to watch...... « on: Today at 09:40:37 AM » anyone recommend any movies/TV shows to watch please?



The Outsider - Stephen King book, mini series, was fairly good



Fargo - done season 1 & 2 (both really good), gonna start season 3 soon



Watchmen - started this last night, I lasted 10 minutes and fell asleep - our lass and my daughter watched 2 episodes and said it was good.......not for me i don't think



haven't a clue about any new movies like.......

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:42 AM » Game of Thrones - just started again ..

The Stranger - pretty good until ...



The Stranger - pretty good until ...



After Life

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:35 PM » Time for another 'Band of Brothers' refresher.

Going to watch with my daughter who hasn't seen it yet.

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





OZARK 3 STARTS NEXT WEEK 👍

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:45 PM » I managed a rewatch of Mad Men in a few weeks after rambling up the output due to isolation.



Band of Brothers is a good call actually.

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!





Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:03 PM » The Butterfly Effect is on Sony Movies 23.35 tonight. Excellent fillum.



And for the more mature poster, I noticed yesterday that the Horror Channel are showing re-runs of the Time Tunnel.

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:04 PM »

DAVID GALAXY AFFAIR CRACKING PORNO STARRING MARY MILLINGTON NO SHAVEN HAVENS IN THIS MOVIE

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:19:12 PM » I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:36 PM » DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:59:17 PM » NOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ???

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:14:46 PM »



Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:22:02 PM »



The Goldbergs is class like We're watching The Invisible Man. It's good, so far

Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:23:56 PM »



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143233.0