Stuff to watch...... Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 21, 2020, 09:26:18 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Stuff to watch...... Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Stuff to watch...... (Read 214 times) tunstall Online Posts: 3 274 Stuff to watch...... « on: Today at 09:40:37 AM » anyone recommend any movies/TV shows to watch please?The Outsider - Stephen King book, mini series, was fairly goodFargo - done season 1 & 2 (both really good), gonna start season 3 soon Watchmen - started this last night, I lasted 10 minutes and fell asleep - our lass and my daughter watched 2 episodes and said it was good.......not for me i don't thinkhaven't a clue about any new movies like....... Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 440 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:42 AM » Game of Thrones - just started again .. The Stranger - pretty good until ...After Life Logged Spidoolie Offline Posts: 17 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:35 PM » Time for another 'Band of Brothers' refresher.Going to watch with my daughter who hasn't seen it yet. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 996 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:38 PM » OZARK 3 STARTS NEXT WEEK 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Ben G Mountain King Online Posts: 3 759 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:45 PM » I managed a rewatch of Mad Men in a few weeks after rambling up the output due to isolation.Band of Brothers is a good call actually. Logged Tory Cunt Ben G Mountain King Online Posts: 3 759 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:38 PM » Ramping not rambling Logged Tory Cunt Bud Wiser Offline Posts: 9 624 Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!! Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:03 PM » The Butterfly Effect is on Sony Movies 23.35 tonight. Excellent fillum.And for the more mature poster, I noticed yesterday that the Horror Channel are showing re-runs of the Time Tunnel. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585 monkeyman Online Posts: 8 839 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:04 PM » DAVID GALAXY AFFAIR CRACKING PORNO STARRING MARY MILLINGTON NO SHAVEN HAVENS IN THIS MOVIE Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 628 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:19:12 PM » I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 628 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:36 PM » DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 996 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:01 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:19:36 PMDADS ARMY BBC2 6.30 YOU DEFFO WOULD BE PIKE 👍YOU STUPID BOY 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... monkeyman Online Posts: 8 839 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:48:28 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:19:12 PMI MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY I WENT TO THE CLASSIC CINEMA IN STOCKTON TO SEE IT WHEN DID YOU WATCH IT Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 628 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:59:17 PM » NOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats monkeyman Online Posts: 8 839 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:13:11 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:59:17 PMNOBODY'S MENTIONED THE FILM FOR AGES. PERHAPS I JOGGED YER MEMORY ??? NO YER FUCKING DIDN'T Logged CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 206 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:14:46 PM » Friday Night Dinner, the Goldbergs and Man Down are the current binge watches of choice. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY tunstall Online Posts: 3 274 Re: Stuff to watch...... « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:22:02 PM » The Goldbergs is class likeWe're watching The Invisible Man. It's good, so far Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...