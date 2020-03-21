Stuff to watch......

March 21, 2020, 07:46:11 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Stuff to watch......  (Read 146 times)
tunstall
« on: Today at 09:40:37 AM »
anyone recommend any movies/TV shows to watch please?

The Outsider - Stephen King book, mini series, was fairly good

Fargo - done season 1 & 2 (both really good), gonna start season 3 soon

Watchmen - started this last night, I lasted 10 minutes and fell asleep - our lass and my daughter watched 2 episodes and said it was good.......not for me i don't think

haven't a clue about any new movies like.......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:42 AM »
Game of Thrones - just started again ..

The Stranger - pretty good until ...

After Life
Spidoolie

« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:35 PM »
Time for another 'Band of Brothers' refresher.
Going to watch with my daughter who hasn't seen it yet.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:05:38 PM »
OZARK 3 STARTS NEXT WEEK  👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:06:45 PM »
I managed a rewatch of Mad Men in a few weeks after rambling up the output due to isolation.

Band of Brothers is a good call actually.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:07:38 PM »
Ramping not rambling
Bud Wiser
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:03 PM »
The Butterfly Effect is on Sony Movies 23.35 tonight. Excellent fillum.

And for the more mature poster, I noticed yesterday that the Horror Channel are showing re-runs of the Time Tunnel.
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:26:04 PM »
DAVID GALAXY AFFAIR CRACKING PORNO STARRING MARY MILLINGTON
NO SHAVEN HAVENS IN THIS MOVIE  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:19:12 PM »
I MENTIONED THAT THE OTHER DAY MONKEY   mcl
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:36 PM »
DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30   jc
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:01 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:19:36 PM
DADS ARMY BBC2 6.30   jc

YOU DEFFO WOULD BE PIKE  👍

YOU STUPID BOY  😂😂😂
