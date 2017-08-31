Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 616







Posts: 616

Re: The China Virus « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:45 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:48 AM I thought it came from bats



In China, bellend...... shouldnt you be at tmosque leading the bruddahs howling at the moon to Allah for protection?







In China, bellend...... shouldnt you be at tmosque leading the bruddahs howling at the moon to Allah for protection?