EVEN PATTAYA IS ON LOCK DOWN....

March 21, 2020, 04:21:21 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

EVEN PATTAYA IS ON LOCK DOWN....  (Read 312 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM
ALL THE BITCHES GONE BACK EAST TO THE VILLAGES TO BE WITH THEIR FAMILIES   :like:

A MILLION BARS IN TOTAL SHUT IN THAILAND   mick


FEW OF MY MATES WITH BARS WILL SUFFER...AND THE BAHT AT 37 TO THE POUND DON'T HELP   rava

THE WORLD CERTAINLY IS FUCKED   souey
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
A very good mate of mine just moved out there last week.  Sure can just stop in bucking, coronavirus probably the cleanest things to catch out there.   oleary
Alberto Bongaloid
Today at 12:42:33 PM
No tourists will be getting into the country now anyway. I cant see many people obtaining a letter from their hospital saying they havent got coronavirus within 72 hours of their flight. No letter, no boarding pass
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 12:46:54 PM
WHO YA GONNA BUCK  😂

THE BITCHES HAVE FLOWN THE NEST BACK EAST..... NO MONEY NO FUCKING HONEY  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steboro
Today at 03:00:16 PM
Sure there will be still the munters left that even family dont want. 
monkeyman
Today at 03:37:14 PM
PLENTY OF SHE MALES LOOKING FOR COCK  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Today at 03:50:48 PM
ANYONE KNOW WHERE YOU CAN GET CHEAP FLIGHT TO PATTAYA?

 










ASKING FOR THUNDER.

 mcl
BIGJIM1966
Today at 03:57:44 PM
My love is on Walking St looking for punters.
monkeyman
Today at 04:05:18 PM
