LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 988





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 988I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... EVEN PATTAYA IS ON LOCK DOWN.... « on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM »



A MILLION BARS IN TOTAL SHUT IN THAILAND





FEW OF MY MATES WITH BARS WILL SUFFER...AND THE BAHT AT 37 TO THE POUND DON'T HELP



THE WORLD CERTAINLY IS FUCKED ALL THE BITCHES GONE BACK EAST TO THE VILLAGES TO BE WITH THEIR FAMILIESA MILLION BARS IN TOTAL SHUT IN THAILANDFEW OF MY MATES WITH BARS WILL SUFFER...AND THE BAHT AT 37 TO THE POUND DON'T HELPTHE WORLD CERTAINLY IS FUCKED Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 172





Posts: 3 172 Re: EVEN PATTAYA IS ON LOCK DOWN.... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM » A very good mate of mine just moved out there last week. Sure can just stop in bucking, coronavirus probably the cleanest things to catch out there. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 567





Posts: 567 Re: EVEN PATTAYA IS ON LOCK DOWN.... « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:42:33 PM » No tourists will be getting into the country now anyway. I cant see many people obtaining a letter from their hospital saying they havent got coronavirus within 72 hours of their flight. No letter, no boarding pass

Logged