Reidydog

Offline



Posts: 288





Posts: 288 Re: Crumpet of the 70s « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:13:28 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:02:52 PM Wendy James, the lass out of Tiswas for starters!



Sally James was the lass out of Tiswas. Wendy James was the lead singer of Transvision Vamp. Both would get it like!! Sally James was the lass out of Tiswas. Wendy James was the lead singer of Transvision Vamp. Both would get it like!! Logged