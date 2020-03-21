THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 21, 2020, 12:39:21 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! (Read 260 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 976 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 PM » TROUT SEASON STARTS NEXT WEEK NICE FRESH AIR BLOWING DOWN THE TEES QUIET AS FUCK SICK OF CATCHING WHOPPERS ON ERE WILD BROWNIES UP TO 3LB........I LOVE THE FIGHT ON A LIGHT FLY ROD GREENWELLS GLORY ALL THE WAY Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Flar Offline Posts: 5 391 I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 PM » Seen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 611 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Archie Stevens Offline Posts: 181 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:31 AM » Don't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout. Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey? Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 976 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:51 AM » Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 11:24:14 PMSeen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair 1LB BROWNIE THAT WAS LOVELY PAN FRIED WITH A BIT OF GINGER AND GARLIC THESE CHINESE CUNTS COULD LEARN A LOT FROM ME HAD IT WITH A NICE BIG LATTICED JACKET SPUD WITH LURPAK ON IT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... RobShrugNichols Offline Posts: 570 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:11:06 AM » Quote from: Archie Stevens on Today at 12:14:31 AMDon't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout. Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey? Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 611 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:58:25 AM » YER LIKE YER GRUB YOU !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats RobShrugNichols Offline Posts: 570 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:23:03 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:58:25 AMYER LIKE YER GRUB YOU !!! Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 330 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:27 PM » I'm doing a 72 on my syndicate this week. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 976 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:28 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:14:27 PMI'm doing a 72 on my syndicate this week. 👍🎣👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...