THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!!

March 21, 2020, 12:39:21 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 976


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 PM »
TROUT SEASON STARTS NEXT WEEK   :homer: :alastair: :mido: :like:



NICE FRESH AIR BLOWING DOWN THE TEES   :pope2:


QUIET AS FUCK   sshhh


SICK OF CATCHING WHOPPERS ON ERE   :like: :lids: :like: charles


WILD BROWNIES UP TO 3LB........I LOVE THE FIGHT ON A LIGHT FLY ROD   :bc:

GREENWELLS GLORY ALL THE WAY   jc
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Flar
Posts: 5 391

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 PM »
Seen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair

 mcl mcl mcl
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 611



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Archie Stevens
Posts: 181


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:31 AM »
Don't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.
And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout.
Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 976


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:51 AM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 11:24:14 PM
Seen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair

 mcl mcl mcl


1LB  BROWNIE THAT   monkey


WAS LOVELY PAN FRIED WITH A BIT OF GINGER AND GARLIC   monkey


THESE CHINESE CUNTS COULD LEARN  A LOT FROM ME   :homer:


HAD IT WITH A NICE BIG LATTICED JACKET SPUD WITH LURPAK ON IT   :mido:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 570


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:11:06 AM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Today at 12:14:31 AM
Don't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.
And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout.
Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey?


 
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 611



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:58:25 AM »
YER LIKE YER GRUB YOU !!!

 :lids:   mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 570


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:23:03 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:58:25 AM
YER LIKE YER GRUB YOU !!!

 :lids:   mcl


 mick
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 330


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:27 PM »
I'm doing a 72 on my syndicate this week.





 :like:
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 976


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:25:28 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:14:27 PM
I'm doing a 72 on my syndicate this week.





 :like:


👍🎣👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
