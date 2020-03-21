THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 21, 2020, 06:29:17 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! (Read 145 times) LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 969 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 PM » TROUT SEASON STARTS NEXT WEEK NICE FRESH AIR BLOWING DOWN THE TEES QUIET AS FUCK SICK OF CATCHING WHOPPERS ON ERE WILD BROWNIES UP TO 3LB........I LOVE THE FIGHT ON A LIGHT FLY ROD GREENWELLS GLORY ALL THE WAY Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Flar Offline Posts: 5 391 I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 PM » Seen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 14 604 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Archie Stevens Offline Posts: 181 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:31 AM » Don't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout. Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey? Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 969 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:39:51 AM » Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 11:24:14 PMSeen that pic on Facebook the other day, looked like youd won that one at Stokesley Fair 1LB BROWNIE THAT WAS LOVELY PAN FRIED WITH A BIT OF GINGER AND GARLIC THESE CHINESE CUNTS COULD LEARN A LOT FROM ME HAD IT WITH A NICE BIG LATTICED JACKET SPUD WITH LURPAK ON IT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... RobShrugNichols Online Posts: 569 Re: THATS ME GETTING THE FISHING RODS BACK OUT !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:11:06 AM » Quote from: Archie Stevens on Today at 12:14:31 AMDon't agree with much you say but can't argue with this one bit.And hey, in shit times globally I hope you get another 3lb trout. Just don't hold yer arms out on the pic to make it look 9lb ey? Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...