March 21, 2020, 12:58:58 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Hats off  (Read 222 times)
towz
Posts: 7 697


« on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM »
To the government, they have stepped up in a big way here

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51982005
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 196



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:47:34 PM »
Agreed. It needed it but I couldnt believe they would do it. A lot of my clients were RIGHT behind the eight ball
BigNasty
Posts: 2 082

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM
To the government, they have stepped up in a big way here

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51982005
Commie bastards!

I can see this being targeted by the fraudsters.
lots of dosh to be made from this.
Micksgrill
Posts: 918


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:48:48 PM »
That's saved an awful lot of jobs. As long as we can get through this in next two months  then economy should come back.  We will have to pay for it down the line somehow though but we will worry about that later.
mingebag
Posts: 4 462



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM »
Another opportunity for the free loading owt for nowt shit stains that infect this country  like a cancer :wanker:
Grenfell tragedy springs to mind with all the claims from the non residents who shouldn't of been in the country anyway  souey
Wide open to abuse and they will know it  :unlike:
Skinz
Posts: 2 106


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM
Another opportunity for the free loading owt for nowt shit stains that infect this country  like a cancer :wanker:
Grenfell tragedy springs to mind with all the claims from the non residents who shouldn't of been in the country anyway  souey
Wide open to abuse and they will know it  :unlike:



They not only know every trick in the book(I wonder where they get that from ), they're also backed by self-hating lefties and lunatic liberals in high positions. Chuck in the race card and this country's their oyster. 



We are gonna be fuckin skint for decades
mingebag
Posts: 4 462



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:54:43 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:02:16 PM
Another opportunity for the free loading owt for nowt shit stains that infect this country  like a cancer :wanker:
Grenfell tragedy springs to mind with all the claims from the non residents who shouldn't of been in the country anyway  souey
Wide open to abuse and they will know it  :unlike:



They not only know every trick in the book(I wonder where they get that from ), they're also backed by self-hating lefties and lunatic liberals in high positions. Chuck in the race card and this country's their oyster. 



We are gonna be fuckin skint for decades

Amen brother Skinz   :ukfist:
towz
Posts: 7 697


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM »
What the fuck are you two talking about?
Gramsci
Posts: 7 988



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:41:24 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM
What the fuck are you two talking about?

what they had for school dinner?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 858


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:46:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM
What the fuck are you two talking about?

How every Taxi driver in the country is going to be claiming £2500 a month for the next 3 months and now normal working class people will spend the next 20 years paying for it.

Not that you care you tax dodging cunt.
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 240


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:50:49 PM »
Rishi Sunak has been a revelation as Chancellor so far - all  this investment and public spending he seems like a disciple of Keynes that has snuck into the Tory party and jumped into the driving seat.

Much better than melon-head Javid and his Ayn Rand based shite :mido:
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
CapsDave
Posts: 4 281


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 PM »
Bob what happened to you to make you so angry with the world?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Posts: 7 697


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:02:05 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:39:14 PM
What the fuck are you two talking about?

How every Taxi driver in the country is going to be claiming £2500 a month for the next 3 months and now normal working class people will spend the next 20 years paying for it.

Not that you care you tax dodging cunt.


Bob, don't you live in New Zealand?
Gramsci
Posts: 7 988



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:03:10 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:54:08 PM
Bob what happened to you to make you so angry with the world?

He was born
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 195



« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:07:06 AM »
LOVE IS IN THE AIR!!

DO BE DO BE DO BE DOOOOO!



 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
