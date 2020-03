Tortured_Mind



SAW A DIRTY !!! SMELLY !!! TAXI DRIVER TODAY !!!
on: Today at 07:45:47 PM



THE DOSSER THEN HOBBLED INTO CO RAL PASSING IT ON TO ALL PUNTERS WITHIN.



THEN THE PASSENGER GOT INTO THE TAXI AND THE DRIVER WILL HAVE PASSED IT ON TO THEM.



ALL THAT IN A MATTER OF MINUTES !!!

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats