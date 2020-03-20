LOCKDOWN IT IS THEN 👍

March 20, 2020, 11:23:01 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

LOCKDOWN IT IS THEN 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 968


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:16:50 PM »
👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 824


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:52 PM »
About fucking time too! Best make the most of the fact I'm in a pub while I can!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 968


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:37:07 PM »
CROSS AND BRUNNIES TONIGHT ALL BEER AND LAGER POUND A PINT  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍❤️
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 824


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:31:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:37:07 PM
CROSS AND BRUNNIES TONIGHT ALL BEER AND LAGER POUND A PINT  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍❤️

They've got to get rid before it goes off. Not so much the lagers, that pish could survive a nuclear winter!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:44:25 PM »
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.
BigNasty
Posts: 2 082

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:46:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:14:39 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.

Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.

Cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 650



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:14:39 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.

Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.

Cunt.


No - the primary cause of the problem is coronavirus.

It would be nice if you could reign in these angry outbursts every time you encounter someone with a different opinion. It would do you good as well as everyone else.

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 968


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:39:50 PM »
FUCKS SAKE   mcl


DON'T TELL ME THE WORD CUNT IS BANNED NOW   rava


FUCK ME YOU WILL BE GETTING A SWEAR BOX APP PUT ON ERE NEXT   


YOU CERTAINLY MELLOWED WHEN YOU HIT 60   :like: :lids: :like:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 005



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:42:27 PM »
The Southern Cross had plenty in. Bizarrely all sat watching Boris telling them they shouldn't be in the pub.

The same selfish fuckers will in be crying about their Grandparents in 4 weeks time and blaming the government
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:52 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:26:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:14:39 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.

Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.

Cunt.


No - the primary cause of the problem is coronavirus.

It would be nice if you could reign in these angry outbursts every time you encounter someone with a different opinion. It would do you good as well as everyone else.

 :like:

Coronavirus would have been quarantined within China if it wasn't for open borders and I'll have you know I reserve my angry outbursts for the cunts of this board.

Are we not allowed to call a cunt, a cunt?



CapsDave
Posts: 4 279


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:57:11 PM »
Do you just mean travelling? You dont think anyone should be able to travel to another country?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:13:38 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:57:11 PM
Do you just mean travelling? You dont think anyone should be able to travel to another country?

Some facts for you to consider.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China

Wuhan is the site of a Chinese biological weapons site

Xi Jinping knew about the virus for week before taking action

The communist party covered up the outbreak

The party threw journalists and doctors in jail for talking about it on social media

The party refused to allow the WHO into Wuhan province

Even after the nature and scale of the virus was known to the party they still allowed people to move freely in and out of the province

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:23:28 PM »
https://youtu.be/XGHwz0tRcWo

Let's not let silly things like truth and facts get in the way of understanding what's happening though.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 279


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:24:49 PM »
And our government have known about it for three months and have only now decided to try and increase the number of ventilators.  :ukfist:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 857


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:58:07 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:24:49 PM
And our government have known about it for three months and have only now decided to try and increase the number of ventilators.  :ukfist:

Ah yes, it's the evil Tories faults the Chinese decided to infect the world.
