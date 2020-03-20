Do you just mean travelling? You dont think anyone should be able to travel to another country?
Some facts for you to consider.
The virus originated in Wuhan, China
Wuhan is the site of a Chinese biological weapons site
Xi Jinping knew about the virus for week before taking action
The communist party covered up the outbreak
The party threw journalists and doctors in jail for talking about it on social media
The party refused to allow the WHO into Wuhan province
Even after the nature and scale of the virus was known to the party they still allowed people to move freely in and out of the province