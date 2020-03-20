Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.
That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.
Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.
Cunt.
No - the primary cause of the problem is coronavirus.
It would be nice if you could reign in these angry outbursts every time you encounter someone with a different opinion. It would do you good as well as everyone else.