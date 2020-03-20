LOCKDOWN IT IS THEN 👍

March 20, 2020, 09:47:29 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

LOCKDOWN IT IS THEN 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:16:50 PM »
👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:52 PM »
About fucking time too! Best make the most of the fact I'm in a pub while I can!
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:37:07 PM »
CROSS AND BRUNNIES TONIGHT ALL BEER AND LAGER POUND A PINT  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍❤️
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:31:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:37:07 PM
CROSS AND BRUNNIES TONIGHT ALL BEER AND LAGER POUND A PINT  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍❤️

They've got to get rid before it goes off. Not so much the lagers, that pish could survive a nuclear winter!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:44:25 PM »
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.
BigNasty
Posts: 2 082

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:46:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:14:39 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.

Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.

Cunt.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:14:39 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:46:08 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:44:25 PM
Everybpub round my way is rammed, no fucker is staying in.


That's just stupid and selfish behaviour.

Yeah well letting cunts like you impose your retarded globalist ideology on the western world is the primary cause of the problem so I guess when it comes to stupid and selfish you haven't got a fucking leg to stand on.

Cunt.


No - the primary cause of the problem is coronavirus.

It would be nice if you could reign in these angry outbursts every time you encounter someone with a different opinion. It would do you good as well as everyone else.

 :like:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:39:50 PM »
FUCKS SAKE   mcl


DON'T TELL ME THE WORD CUNT IS BANNED NOW   rava


FUCK ME YOU WILL BE GETTING A SWEAR BOX APP PUT ON ERE NEXT   


YOU CERTAINLY MELLOWED WHEN YOU HIT 60   :like: :lids: :like:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:42:27 PM »
The Southern Cross had plenty in. Bizarrely all sat watching Boris telling them they shouldn't be in the pub.

The same selfish fuckers will in be crying about their Grandparents in 4 weeks time and blaming the government
