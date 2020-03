LEON TROTSKY

BUT CERTAIN CLUBS ARE NOT GONNA COME OUT OF THIS CRISIS IF THEY HAVE TO PAY THESE PLAYERS WHO WILL NOT BE PLAYING AND WITH NO INCOME THROUGH THE GATES





HOW LONG BEFORE THE FANS AND PEOPLE TURN ON THESE VASTLY OVERPAID PLAYERS





BUT CERTAIN CLUBS ARE NOT GONNA COME OUT OF THIS CRISIS IF THEY HAVE TO PAY THESE PLAYERS WHO WILL NOT BE PLAYING AND WITH NO INCOME THROUGH THE GATES

HOW LONG BEFORE THE FANS AND PEOPLE TURN ON THESE VASTLY OVERPAID PLAYERS

SURELY WITH MANY PEOPLE LOSING THEIR JOBS THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE A HIT I KNOW THEY HAVE SIGNED CONTRACTS AND ARE OVERPROTECTED BY THEIR UNION

If the club that employs them are going to struggle financially, then yes, they should take the hit like everyone else. I don't think this will apply to clubs in the prem and most champo teams but you never know.

Re: SHOULD FOOTBALLERS STILL BE RECIEVING THESE HIGH SALARIES ?



Example player contract below:



Its possible depending on the contents of their contract. The club could claim this is Force Majeure if such a clause exists in the players contract. If it does and the club acts on it then it would probably mean the player becomes a free agent and probably sues to claim damages and challenge the clause

Example player contract below:

https://www.uefa.com/MultimediaFiles/Download/uefa/Others/601340_DOWNLOAD.pdf