WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 AM »

Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 AM » TRYING MY BEST TO STAY AWAY FROM TED LOONS AND RADIO RENTAL CUNTS 👍👍👍

Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:58:09 AM » I WOULD KEEP WELL AWAY FROM HERE THEN !!!

Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:37:33 PM » Probably laughing at the cafflicks with their ash crosses plastered on their face and enjoying meat on a Friday as usual.



Sitting round the pool drinking Becks.

Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM » IS THAT WHY YOU'VE BEEN SPENDING A LOT MORE TIME ON HERE ???

Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM

IS THAT WHY YOU'VE BEEN SPENDING A LOT MORE TIME ON HERE ???

That's about it, yes. Everything I was doing just ground to a complete halt. There's a lot of people worst off than me though.



Tomorrow I am going round Sainsburys and Aldis, see about this huge recruitment drive they are having.



Just five weeks ago I got my band a gig with Slipknot in Spain in August for a five figure fee, now I'm going to Sainsburys to see if they need any van drivers. Fucking hilarious.



Re: WHAT YOU DOING FOR EASTER ??? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:17 PM

IS THAT WHY YOU'VE BEEN SPENDING A LOT MORE TIME ON HERE ???

That's about it, yes. Everything I was doing just ground to a complete halt. There's a lot of people worst off than me though.



Tomorrow I am going round Sainsburys and Aldis, see about this huge recruitment drive they are having.



Just five weeks ago I got my band a gig with Slipknot in Spain in August for a five figure fee, now I'm going to Sainsburys to see if they need any van drivers. Fucking hilarious.





NO WONDER YOU BEEN A MOODY CUNT LATELY





