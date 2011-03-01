Bring in rationing now

March 20, 2020
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Bring in rationing now  (Read 303 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 194



« on: Today at 08:44:15 AM »
This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:45 AM »
EXACTLY  👍😡😡😡👍

WE ARE GONNA RUE NOT GOING ON COMPLETE LOCKDOWN NOW !!!!!!!

WE ARE IN DENIAL..... THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON  😭😭😭😭😭
Micksgrill
Offline Offline

Posts: 917


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:10 AM »
Been in sainsbury this morning and is chokka with food. Fair cop to them they are doing their best and still keeping prices low.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:15 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11213062/nurse-tearful-plea-coronavirus-panic-buying/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1584649430

FUCKING SCANDELOUS  👎😡😡😡👎
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 277


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:17 AM »
You were boasting youve got a lock up full of food yesterday, make your mind up.
Bobupanddown
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 846


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:56 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:44:15 AM
This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting.

Well what did you expect when you invited the scum of the 3rd world to come and live here for the past 25 years?

All in it together mentality?

Ah, half the fucking country don't even identify as British.
Its dog eat dog now and your globalist politics are 100% to blame.
Wee_Willie
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 434



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:36:55 AM »
I was in Aldi Middlesbrough centre yesterday and it was like being in a 3rd world country with scavengers with full trolleys of the same items. I only went in for bog rolls and some clancy nuts  :meltdown:

The staff looked fucked ...   
daftjim
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 407


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:49 AM »
A mates sister lives in Italy.
She sent a video of the army running through the streets collecting corpses coz the funeral companies can't cope. "Bring out your dead" Fucking nightmare.
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:55:01 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:29:17 AM
You were boasting youve got a lock up full of food yesterday, make your mind up.



BEER TABS AND CAN STUFF  ONLY   :like:


AND I WILL GLADLY GIVE ANYWAY FREE TO PENSIONERS THAT NEED IT   :like:


COZ IM AN HONEST TYPE OF DECENT GUY UNLIKE A FEW   :wanker:   ON ERE   :unlike: :dftt: :unlike:
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 277


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:22 AM »
Remember though Lids, charity doesnt count unless you boast about it on the internet  :like:
TerryCochranesSocks
Online Online

Posts: 7 005


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:25:50 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:47:45 AM
THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON  😭😭😭😭😭

Just to chuck in a few facts -

Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.
Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.
The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19.
Wee_Willie
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 434



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:47:45 AM
THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON  😭😭😭😭😭

Just to chuck in a few facts -

Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.
Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.
The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19.

Terry, although I share your skepticism to a degree, but IF reports and rumours are to be believed then the flu does not have a record of killing those treating it - 13 doctors have died in Italy so far (allegedly). 
TerryCochranesSocks
Online Online

Posts: 7 005


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:37 AM »
Doctors take the flu vaccine.

It's not scepticism, I totally accept that Covid 19 is a deadly virulent virus, this much is obvious.
What I am saying, and this is a fact and a matter of public record, is that influenza is more deadly. The fact that a vaccine exists for flu and yet it still kills 650,000 a year is terrifying.

Covid 19 is new and it's news. Flu has been around for ages and it isn't news any more.
Bobupanddown
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 846


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:38:09 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:47:49 AM
A mates sister lives in Italy.
She sent a video of the army running through the streets collecting corpses coz the funeral companies can't cope. "Bring out your dead" Fucking nightmare.

And yet theres only 3400 dead? How many people die in that time anyway?

Pure fear mongering bollocks.
Bobupanddown
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 846


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:39:18 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:36:37 AM
Doctors take the flu vaccine.

It's not scepticism, I totally accept that Covid 19 is a deadly virulent virus, this much is obvious.
What I am saying, and this is a fact and a matter of public record, is that influenza is more deadly. The fact that a vaccine exists for flu and yet it still kills 650,000 a year is terrifying.

Covid 19 is new and it's news. Flu has been around for ages and it isn't news any more.

THIS.

The bullshit is clear and obvious at this point.
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 4 277


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:43:12 AM »
So theyre just shutting down countries for a laugh are they?
daftjim
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 407


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:59:47 AM »
Funny how they can cope with the numbers of dead from flu but can't with this new virus.
Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu.  souey
Wee_Willie
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 434



« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:08:04 AM »
The covid 19 death rate is around 1000 and approaching flu rates (650k per year normallised per day is ~1800) and rising quickly.

The problem with fake news and excessive propaganda is that nothing is believable anymore (Peter crying wolf)
TerryCochranesSocks
Online Online

Posts: 7 005


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:14:56 AM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:59:47 AM
Funny how they can cope with the numbers of dead from flu but can't with this new virus.
Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu.  souey

No-one is claiming it is "just like the flu", so far it is nowhere near as bad as flu.
Covid-19 has killed 10,000 or so thus far across the world.
In this flu season (December to March) flu has killed 22,000 in the US alone. It will kill around half a million people this season globally.

The difference is that we know what flu does, we know roughly how many it will kill, we understand the virus, it is predictable, whereas Covid-19 is new and we are still learning what effect it will have. It is the unknown, the "newness" of this virus that promotes the reaction we're having to it in terms of closing down and minimising contact.


Johnny Thunder
Online Online

Posts: 11 320


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:16:32 AM »
Sky Cunt telling us we should put the country on lockdown right now.

Just like Italy did.






 
Itchy_ring
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 426


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:20:12 AM »
Its only the big supermarkets that are struggling on the whole. Im lucky that I live somewhere with enough smaller local shops and they seem to have everything stills and anyway the supermarkets have all put max of  2 or 3 per items on everything now so that should sort things out.
OzzyPorter

Posts: 41


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:33:26 AM »
Unfortunately we, as a country, made the mistake of assuming everyone who lives here have values, morals and respect. Sadly, it has been proven that a good few do not. I am heading out shopping today and woe betide anyone who is partaking in unnecessary stockpiling. They will definitely be told in no uncertain terms how poorly they are behaving. Such is my anger about this I think that I'm actually hoping I do spot someone just so I can give them an ear bashing!
MF(c) DOOM
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 004



« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:17:58 PM »
Supermarkets are a bit random. Tesco  Coulby was chaos according to wor lass but i went to Morrisons i  Berwick Hills and it was all very calm and quiet and all the shelves were full
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online Online

Posts: 14 194



« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:17:26 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:16:32 AM
Sky Cunt telling us we should put the country on lockdown right now.

Just like Italy did.

 

Thing is, they didnt. All leisure and retail were shut but everyone else was at work. I know this as a certainty. China, if you believe them, seem to have cracked it through a proper lockdown. France has followed that example and all but essential workers are locked in.

We are dicking about and it isnt going to work
OzzyPorter

Posts: 41


« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:44:29 PM »
I will watch what happens in China with great interest. Now that they are on the verge of, and indeed already have in some places, come out of the lockdown situation it will be a risky couple of weeks as Chinese nationals return from abroad. Of course, COVID-19 is still going to be active in China and returning nationals will undoubtedly carry it.

So then what happens? Millions of people back on the streets socialising again and a huge number who have not built up any sort of immunity to it. The process just begins again.

My honest opinion on the matter is that our government are playing this very shrewdly. They are striving to protect our vulnerable whilst at the same time ensuring that we do not go into lockdown en masse and bring the entire country to a standstill Their hope, and my belief, is that strong adults and children, who get extremely mild forms of the virus, allow the nation to build up a good amount of immunity throughout our communities. The benefit of this is that when we do get this initial wave receeding in severity and we come out of the current measures, the "second wave" of this virus, and there will undoubtedly be one, will not be as severe.

Additionally, "managing" the virus in the way that we are currently doing is giving us time to increase NHS staff, source and purchase new equipment, increase the number of testing kits that are available and allow time for vaccines to be developed.

Fingers crossed but I think we have done a sterling job so far and if we stick together and look out for each other then we have a great chance of limiting this wave of the virus and ensure that we are in a very strong position for the next wave.
