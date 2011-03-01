|
Bobupanddown
This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting.
Well what did you expect when you invited the scum of the 3rd world to come and live here for the past 25 years?
All in it together mentality?
Ah, half the fucking country don't even identify as British.
Its dog eat dog now and your globalist politics are 100% to blame.
TerryCochranesSocks
THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭
Just to chuck in a few facts -
Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.
Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.
The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19.
Wee_Willie
Terry, although I share your skepticism to a degree, but IF reports and rumours are to be believed then the flu does not have a record of killing those treating it - 13 doctors have died in Italy so far (allegedly).
TerryCochranesSocks
Funny how they can cope with the numbers of dead from flu but can't with this new virus.
Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu.
No-one is claiming it is "just like the flu", so far it is nowhere near as bad as flu.
Covid-19 has killed 10,000 or so thus far across the world.
In this flu season (December to March) flu has killed 22,000 in the US alone. It will kill around half a million people this season globally.
The difference is that we know what flu does, we know roughly how many it will kill, we understand the virus, it is predictable, whereas Covid-19 is new and we are still learning what effect it will have. It is the unknown, the "newness" of this virus that promotes the reaction we're having to it in terms of closing down and minimising contact.
OzzyPorter
Unfortunately we, as a country, made the mistake of assuming everyone who lives here have values, morals and respect. Sadly, it has been proven that a good few do not. I am heading out shopping today and woe betide anyone who is partaking in unnecessary stockpiling. They will definitely be told in no uncertain terms how poorly they are behaving. Such is my anger about this I think that I'm actually hoping I do spot someone just so I can give them an ear bashing!
OzzyPorter
I will watch what happens in China with great interest. Now that they are on the verge of, and indeed already have in some places, come out of the lockdown situation it will be a risky couple of weeks as Chinese nationals return from abroad. Of course, COVID-19 is still going to be active in China and returning nationals will undoubtedly carry it.
So then what happens? Millions of people back on the streets socialising again and a huge number who have not built up any sort of immunity to it. The process just begins again.
My honest opinion on the matter is that our government are playing this very shrewdly. They are striving to protect our vulnerable whilst at the same time ensuring that we do not go into lockdown en masse and bring the entire country to a standstill Their hope, and my belief, is that strong adults and children, who get extremely mild forms of the virus, allow the nation to build up a good amount of immunity throughout our communities. The benefit of this is that when we do get this initial wave receeding in severity and we come out of the current measures, the "second wave" of this virus, and there will undoubtedly be one, will not be as severe.
Additionally, "managing" the virus in the way that we are currently doing is giving us time to increase NHS staff, source and purchase new equipment, increase the number of testing kits that are available and allow time for vaccines to be developed.
Fingers crossed but I think we have done a sterling job so far and if we stick together and look out for each other then we have a great chance of limiting this wave of the virus and ensure that we are in a very strong position for the next wave.
