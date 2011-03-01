Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 194







Posts: 14 194 Bring in rationing now « on: Today at 08:44:15 AM » This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 951





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 951I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:45 AM » EXACTLY 👍😡😡😡👍



WE ARE GONNA RUE NOT GOING ON COMPLETE LOCKDOWN NOW !!!!!!!



WE ARE IN DENIAL..... THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 917





Posts: 917 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:10 AM » Been in sainsbury this morning and is chokka with food. Fair cop to them they are doing their best and still keeping prices low. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 951





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 951I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:15 AM » https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11213062/nurse-tearful-plea-coronavirus-panic-buying/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1584649430



FUCKING SCANDELOUS 👎😡😡😡👎 FUCKING SCANDELOUS 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 277





Posts: 4 277 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:17 AM » You were boasting youve got a lock up full of food yesterday, make your mind up. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 846





Posts: 1 846 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:56 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:44:15 AM This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting.



Well what did you expect when you invited the scum of the 3rd world to come and live here for the past 25 years?



All in it together mentality?



Ah, half the fucking country don't even identify as British.

Its dog eat dog now and your globalist politics are 100% to blame.



Well what did you expect when you invited the scum of the 3rd world to come and live here for the past 25 years?All in it together mentality?Ah, half the fucking country don't even identify as British.Its dog eat dog now and your globalist politics are 100% to blame. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 434







Posts: 8 434 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:36:55 AM »



The staff looked fucked ... I was in Aldi Middlesbrough centre yesterday and it was like being in a 3rd world country with scavengers with full trolleys of the same items. I only went in for bog rolls and some clancy nutsThe staff looked fucked ... Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 407





Posts: 2 407 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:47:49 AM » A mates sister lives in Italy.

She sent a video of the army running through the streets collecting corpses coz the funeral companies can't cope. "Bring out your dead" Fucking nightmare. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 72 951





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 951I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:55:01 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:29:17 AM You were boasting youve got a lock up full of food yesterday, make your mind up.







BEER TABS AND CAN STUFF ONLY





AND I WILL GLADLY GIVE ANYWAY FREE TO PENSIONERS THAT NEED IT





COZ IM AN HONEST TYPE OF DECENT GUY UNLIKE A FEW ON ERE BEER TABS AND CAN STUFF ONLYAND I WILL GLADLY GIVE ANYWAY FREE TO PENSIONERS THAT NEED ITCOZ IM AN HONEST TYPE OF DECENT GUY UNLIKE A FEWON ERE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 277





Posts: 4 277 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:22 AM » Remember though Lids, charity doesnt count unless you boast about it on the internet Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 005





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 005Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:25:50 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:47:45 AM THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭



Just to chuck in a few facts -



Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.

Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.

The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19. Just to chuck in a few facts -Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 434







Posts: 8 434 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:25:50 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:47:45 AM THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭



Just to chuck in a few facts -



Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.

Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.

The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19.

Just to chuck in a few facts -Flu killed 16,000 in the UK in 2017 and 15,000 in 2018.Around 650,000 die each year globally due to flu.The common flu virus infects millions each year, spreads easily and is far more deadly than Covid-19.

Terry, although I share your skepticism to a degree, but IF reports and rumours are to be believed then the flu does not have a record of killing those treating it - 13 doctors have died in Italy so far (allegedly). Terry, although I share your skepticism to a degree, but IF reports and rumours are to be believed then the flu does not have a record of killing those treating it - 13 doctors have died in Italy so far (allegedly). Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 005





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 005Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:36:37 AM » Doctors take the flu vaccine.



It's not scepticism, I totally accept that Covid 19 is a deadly virulent virus, this much is obvious.

What I am saying, and this is a fact and a matter of public record, is that influenza is more deadly. The fact that a vaccine exists for flu and yet it still kills 650,000 a year is terrifying.



Covid 19 is new and it's news. Flu has been around for ages and it isn't news any more. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 846





Posts: 1 846 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:38:09 AM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 09:47:49 AM A mates sister lives in Italy.

She sent a video of the army running through the streets collecting corpses coz the funeral companies can't cope. "Bring out your dead" Fucking nightmare.



And yet theres only 3400 dead? How many people die in that time anyway?



Pure fear mongering bollocks.

And yet theres only 3400 dead? How many people die in that time anyway?Pure fear mongering bollocks. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 846





Posts: 1 846 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:39:18 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:36:37 AM Doctors take the flu vaccine.



It's not scepticism, I totally accept that Covid 19 is a deadly virulent virus, this much is obvious.

What I am saying, and this is a fact and a matter of public record, is that influenza is more deadly. The fact that a vaccine exists for flu and yet it still kills 650,000 a year is terrifying.



Covid 19 is new and it's news. Flu has been around for ages and it isn't news any more.



THIS.



The bullshit is clear and obvious at this point.

THIS.The bullshit is clear and obvious at this point. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 277





Posts: 4 277 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:43:12 AM » So theyre just shutting down countries for a laugh are they? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 407





Posts: 2 407 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:59:47 AM »

Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu. Funny how they can cope with the numbers of dead from flu but can't with this new virus.Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 434







Posts: 8 434 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:08:04 AM » The covid 19 death rate is around 1000 and approaching flu rates (650k per year normallised per day is ~1800) and rising quickly.



The problem with fake news and excessive propaganda is that nothing is believable anymore (Peter crying wolf) Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 005





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 005Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:14:56 AM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:59:47 AM

Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu.

Funny how they can cope with the numbers of dead from flu but can't with this new virus.Fucking idiots claiming it just like the flu.

No-one is claiming it is "just like the flu", so far it is nowhere near as bad as flu.

Covid-19 has killed 10,000 or so thus far across the world.

In this flu season (December to March) flu has killed 22,000 in the US alone. It will kill around half a million people this season globally.



The difference is that we know what flu does, we know roughly how many it will kill, we understand the virus, it is predictable, whereas Covid-19 is new and we are still learning what effect it will have. It is the unknown, the "newness" of this virus that promotes the reaction we're having to it in terms of closing down and minimising contact.





No-one is claiming it is "just like the flu", so far it is nowhere near as bad as flu.Covid-19 has killed 10,000 or so thus far across the world.In this flu season (December to March) flu has killed 22,000 in the US alone. It will kill around half a million people this season globally.The difference is that we know what flu does, we know roughly how many it will kill, we understand the virus, it is predictable, whereas Covid-19 is new and we are still learning what effect it will have. It is the unknown, the "newness" of this virus that promotes the reaction we're having to it in terms of closing down and minimising contact. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 320





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 320Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:16:32 AM »



Just like Italy did.













Sky Cunt telling us we should put the country on lockdown right now.Just like Italy did. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 426





Posts: 1 426 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:20:12 AM » Its only the big supermarkets that are struggling on the whole. Im lucky that I live somewhere with enough smaller local shops and they seem to have everything stills and anyway the supermarkets have all put max of 2 or 3 per items on everything now so that should sort things out.



Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 41





Posts: 41 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:33:26 AM » Unfortunately we, as a country, made the mistake of assuming everyone who lives here have values, morals and respect. Sadly, it has been proven that a good few do not. I am heading out shopping today and woe betide anyone who is partaking in unnecessary stockpiling. They will definitely be told in no uncertain terms how poorly they are behaving. Such is my anger about this I think that I'm actually hoping I do spot someone just so I can give them an ear bashing! Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 004







Posts: 4 004 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:17:58 PM » Supermarkets are a bit random. Tesco Coulby was chaos according to wor lass but i went to Morrisons i Berwick Hills and it was all very calm and quiet and all the shelves were full Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 14 194







Posts: 14 194 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #23 on: Today at 02:17:26 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:16:32 AM



Just like Italy did.





Sky Cunt telling us we should put the country on lockdown right now.Just like Italy did.

Thing is, they didnt. All leisure and retail were shut but everyone else was at work. I know this as a certainty. China, if you believe them, seem to have cracked it through a proper lockdown. France has followed that example and all but essential workers are locked in.



We are dicking about and it isnt going to work Thing is, they didnt. All leisure and retail were shut but everyone else was at work. I know this as a certainty. China, if you believe them, seem to have cracked it through a proper lockdown. France has followed that example and all but essential workers are locked in.We are dicking about and it isnt going to work Logged