Bring in rationing now

March 20, 2020, 08:56:46 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Bring in rationing now
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 192



« on: Today at 08:44:15 AM »
This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 918


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:45 AM »
EXACTLY  👍😡😡😡👍

WE ARE GONNA RUE NOT GOING ON COMPLETE LOCKDOWN NOW !!!!!!!

WE ARE IN DENIAL..... THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON  😭😭😭😭😭
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Micksgrill
Posts: 917


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:10 AM »
Been in sainsbury this morning and is chokka with food. Fair cop to them they are doing their best and still keeping prices low.
