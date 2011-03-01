Bring in rationing now Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 20, 2020, 08:56:46 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Bring in rationing now Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Bring in rationing now (Read 23 times) Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Online Posts: 14 192 Bring in rationing now « on: Today at 08:44:15 AM » This will be months and months. The state of the shops is a bloody scandal and reflects terribly on the spirit of this country. Disgusting. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 918 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:45 AM » EXACTLY 👍😡😡😡👍WE ARE GONNA RUE NOT GOING ON COMPLETE LOCKDOWN NOW !!!!!!!WE ARE IN DENIAL..... THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Micksgrill Online Posts: 917 Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:10 AM » Been in sainsbury this morning and is chokka with food. Fair cop to them they are doing their best and still keeping prices low. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...