LEON TROTSKY

Re: Bring in rationing now « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:47:45 AM » EXACTLY 👍😡😡😡👍



WE ARE GONNA RUE NOT GOING ON COMPLETE LOCKDOWN NOW !!!!!!!



WE ARE IN DENIAL..... THE VIRUS IS TEN TIMES WORSE THAN FLU.... IT GIVES YOU PNEUMONIA WHICH IS A KILLER.... IM AFRAID THE DEATHS IN BRITAIN WILL REACH THE THOUSANDS VERY SOON 😭😭😭😭😭