ARE YOU IN THE POOB ? 🤔

March 20, 2020, 11:03:06 AM

ARE YOU IN THE POOB ? 🤔

LEON TROTSKY
Today at 08:37:24 AM

WELL YOU SHOULDN'T BE 👎FUCKING GET OUT 👍

V6
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:14:03 AM

was in the poob last night 7 stellas, 3 in one pub 4 in the next

Johnny Thunder
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:18 AM

Tortured_Mind TM
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:55 AM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8133303/Pubs-packed-revellers-despite-calls-social-distancing.html

TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:15 AM

I would contact a lot more people in Sainsburys than I will in my local pub. Half a dozen farmers who have seen fucking no-one all day. I shall be going for a pint this evening.

PoliteDwarf
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:37:29 AM

If they end times are truly upon us Terry then it's best to face them pissed.

LEON TROTSKY
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:38:58 AM

HAVE YOU GOT YER OWN STOOL TO REACH THE BAR MATE

PoliteDwarf
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:46:28 AM