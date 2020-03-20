ARE YOU IN THE POOB ? 🤔

March 20, 2020, 11:03:06 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

ARE YOU IN THE POOB ? 🤔
LEON TROTSKY
LEON TROTSKY


« on: Today at 08:37:24 AM »
WELL YOU SHOULDN'T BE  👎

FUCKING GET OUT  👍
Logged
V6
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:14:03 AM »
was in the poob last night 7 stellas, 3 in one pub 4 in the next 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:17:18 AM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:55 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8133303/Pubs-packed-revellers-despite-calls-social-distancing.html    oleary
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:20:15 AM »
I would contact a lot more people in Sainsburys than I will in my local pub. Half a dozen farmers who have seen fucking no-one all day. I shall be going for a pint this evening.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:37:29 AM »
If they end times are truly upon us Terry then it's best to face them pissed.  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:38:58 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:37:29 AM
If they end times are truly upon us Terry then it's best to face them pissed.  :like:


HAVE YOU GOT YER OWN STOOL TO REACH THE BAR MATE   :like: :beer:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:46:28 AM »
Logged
