Netflix lowering video quality in Europe Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 20, 2020, 01:11:09 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Netflix lowering video quality in Europe Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe (Read 102 times) Steboro Offline Posts: 3 167 Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 PM » https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51968302I'm sure you will get money back for using their premium rate for 4k streaming. Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 841 Re: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 PM » Every show on Netflix The white man is the villain The black guy is the heroThe gay guy is the voice of reason The woman has ballsThe dad is an idiot The mum is the breadwinner Children are sexualized It's not entertainment, it's social programming. Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 167 Re: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 PM » I use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading. Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 841 Re: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:53:02 PMI use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading. I use IPTV, I do that because I'm a tight cunt. Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 186 Re: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:15 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:40:03 PMThe white man is the villain The gay guy is the voice of reason The dad is an idiot One out of three ain't bad. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...