Netflix lowering video quality in Europe

March 20, 2020, 01:11:09 AM
Netflix lowering video quality in Europe
Steboro
Posts: 3 167


Yesterday at 10:30:39 PM
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51968302

I'm sure you will get money back for using their premium rate for 4k streaming.   :alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 841


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 PM
Every show on Netflix

The white man is the villain
The black guy is the hero
The gay guy is the voice of reason
The woman has balls
The dad is an idiot
The mum is the breadwinner
Children are sexualized

It's not entertainment, it's social programming.
Steboro
Posts: 3 167


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 PM
I use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading.   souey
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 841


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 10:53:02 PM
I use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading.   souey

I use IPTV, I do that because I'm a tight cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 186



Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:15 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:40:03 PM
The white man is the villain
 rava

The gay guy is the voice of reason
 :homer:

The dad is an idiot
 oleary


One out of three ain't bad.

 
