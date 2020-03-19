Netflix lowering video quality in Europe

March 19, 2020, 11:31:01 PM
Netflix lowering video quality in Europe
Steboro
« on: Today at 10:30:39 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-51968302

I'm sure you will get money back for using their premium rate for 4k streaming.   :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:03 PM »
Every show on Netflix

The white man is the villain
The black guy is the hero
The gay guy is the voice of reason
The woman has balls
The dad is an idiot
The mum is the breadwinner
Children are sexualized

It's not entertainment, it's social programming.
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:02 PM »
I use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading.   souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:08:52 PM »
I use my own Plex server that way only have to watch utter shit that I'm at fault for downloading.   souey

I use IPTV, I do that because I'm a tight cunt.

