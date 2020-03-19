Bobupanddown

Re: Netflix lowering video quality in Europe « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:03 PM »



The white man is the villain

The black guy is the hero

The gay guy is the voice of reason

The woman has balls

The dad is an idiot

The mum is the breadwinner

Children are sexualized



It's not entertainment, it's social programming.

