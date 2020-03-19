RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2020, 09:50:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍  (Read 387 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:02:10 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/dear-deidre/11185593/waited-months-sex-girlfriend-penis/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1584450860


😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 037


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:38:22 PM »
 :nige:

''The sex side was awkward at first but finally we both enjoyed it.''
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 838


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:08:41 PM »
Ok so who's gonna tell him?

"She told me I was the first boy shed ever had sex with. I told her that was OK because she was my first girl."

*theme to the crying game*
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM »
I'M JUST GLAD I GOT INVITED TO THE STAG DO IN THE SWATTERS CARR 👍🍺🍺🍺👍😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:31:10 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:28 PM »
SOME RIGHT UGLY CUNTS IN THAT LINE UP  👍😂👍

POOR MOZZA DELETED ME AFTER I HAD PINCHED THAT OFF FACEBOOK  👍😂👍

MATTY LOOKS LIKE A RIGHT GINGER BEER  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:29 PM »
WHICH ONE'S MOZZA ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 174


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:02:28 PM »
Capio doesn't look well at all in that photo.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:10:47 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:02:28 PM
Capio doesn't look well at all in that photo.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

LOOKS EVEN WORSE NOW HE KNOWS SHE HAS A WANGER  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:00:29 PM
WHICH ONE'S MOZZA ???   :pd:

YOU STUCK MY HEAD ON HIM YOU FUCKING MENTAL  CUNT  👍😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:46 PM »
BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE YOU SENT ME THE PIC !!!   :otter:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:23:46 PM
BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE YOU SENT ME THE PIC !!!   :otter:

I NEVER SENT YOU FUCK ALL YA CUNT.... YOU DON'T ACCEPT INBOXES  👎

YOU FUCKING STALKED IT YOU DERANGED CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:42:50 PM »
      mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:52:49 PM »
DENIAL IS THE FIRST SIGN OF MADNESS  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:56:54 PM »
I DON'T KNOW WHY PEOPLE KEEP ACCUSING ME OF THINGS I HAVEN'T DONE, IT'S JUST MY WORD AGAINST THEIRS.

WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:10:27 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:56:54 PM
I DON'T KNOW WHY PEOPLE KEEP ACCUSING ME OF THINGS I HAVEN'T DONE, IT'S JUST MY WORD AGAINST THEIRS.

WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ???   


THERE'S NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE  👎🔥🔥🔥👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM »
I WILL DOUBT WHAT YOU SAY IS THE TRUTH   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:42:37 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:14:28 PM
I WILL DOUBT WHAT YOU SAY IS THE TRUTH   :pd:


HAVE YOU NOT SEEN MY NEW LINE IN T SHIRTS YOU FUCKING DOPE !!!





👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:31:36 PM »
                                             :pd:

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 09:52:01 AM
Photoshop me in that photo...use the hogans one saying if YER not on the wedding list ya not getting in 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 267


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:50:30 PM »
 :lids: mcl
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:52:20 PM »
HE'S BEEN FOUND OUT !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 588



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:58:22 PM »
 mick

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 10:05:47 AM
put me in the picture of em next to DAVE I meant 

delete that little cunt mozza out  :alf:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:03:02 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:31:36 PM
                                             :pd:

Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 09:52:01 AM
Photoshop me in that photo...use the hogans one saying if YER not on the wedding list ya not getting in 


YOUR DOCTORING OF POSTS IS EVEN BETTER THAN YER PHOTOSHOPPING  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 