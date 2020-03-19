kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 037





Posts: 2 037 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:38:22 PM »



''The sex side was awkward at first but finally we both enjoyed it.'' ''The sex side was awkward at first but finally we both enjoyed it.'' Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 838





Posts: 1 838 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:08:41 PM » Ok so who's gonna tell him?



"She told me I was the first boy shed ever had sex with. I told her that was OK because she was my first girl."



*theme to the crying game*

Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 912





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 912I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM » I'M JUST GLAD I GOT INVITED TO THE STAG DO IN THE SWATTERS CARR 👍🍺🍺🍺👍😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:31:10 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 912





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 912I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:28 PM » SOME RIGHT UGLY CUNTS IN THAT LINE UP 👍😂👍



POOR MOZZA DELETED ME AFTER I HAD PINCHED THAT OFF FACEBOOK 👍😂👍



MATTY LOOKS LIKE A RIGHT GINGER BEER 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:29 PM » WHICH ONE'S MOZZA ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:46 PM » BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE YOU SENT ME THE PIC !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:42:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 912





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 912I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:52:49 PM » DENIAL IS THE FIRST SIGN OF MADNESS 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:56:54 PM »



WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ??? I DON'T KNOW WHY PEOPLE KEEP ACCUSING ME OF THINGS I HAVEN'T DONE, IT'S JUST MY WORD AGAINST THEIRS.WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 588







TMPosts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM » I WILL DOUBT WHAT YOU SAY IS THE TRUTH Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats