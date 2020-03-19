RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 19, 2020, 09:50:50 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 (Read 387 times) LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « on: Today at 04:02:10 PM » https://www.thesun.co.uk/dear-deidre/11185593/waited-months-sex-girlfriend-penis/?utm_campaign=sunmainfacebook&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1584450860😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... kippers Offline Posts: 2 037 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:38:22 PM » ''The sex side was awkward at first but finally we both enjoyed it.'' Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 838 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:08:41 PM » Ok so who's gonna tell him?"She told me I was the first boy shed ever had sex with. I told her that was OK because she was my first girl."*theme to the crying game* Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM » I'M JUST GLAD I GOT INVITED TO THE STAG DO IN THE SWATTERS CARR 👍🍺🍺🍺👍😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:31:10 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:52:28 PM » SOME RIGHT UGLY CUNTS IN THAT LINE UP 👍😂👍POOR MOZZA DELETED ME AFTER I HAD PINCHED THAT OFF FACEBOOK 👍😂👍MATTY LOOKS LIKE A RIGHT GINGER BEER 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:00:29 PM » WHICH ONE'S MOZZA ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 174 Once in every lifetime Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:02:28 PM » Capio doesn't look well at all in that photo. Logged Glory Glory Man United LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:10:47 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:02:28 PMCapio doesn't look well at all in that photo.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂LOOKS EVEN WORSE NOW HE KNOWS SHE HAS A WANGER 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:11:39 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:00:29 PMWHICH ONE'S MOZZA ??? YOU STUCK MY HEAD ON HIM YOU FUCKING MENTAL CUNT 👍😂😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:46 PM » BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE YOU SENT ME THE PIC !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:25:58 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:23:46 PMBEEN A LONG TIME SINCE YOU SENT ME THE PIC !!! I NEVER SENT YOU FUCK ALL YA CUNT.... YOU DON'T ACCEPT INBOXES 👎YOU FUCKING STALKED IT YOU DERANGED CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:42:50 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:52:49 PM » DENIAL IS THE FIRST SIGN OF MADNESS 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:56:54 PM » I DON'T KNOW WHY PEOPLE KEEP ACCUSING ME OF THINGS I HAVEN'T DONE, IT'S JUST MY WORD AGAINST THEIRS.WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:10:27 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:56:54 PMI DON'T KNOW WHY PEOPLE KEEP ACCUSING ME OF THINGS I HAVEN'T DONE, IT'S JUST MY WORD AGAINST THEIRS.WHY DON'T YOU JUST COME CLEAN ??? THERE'S NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE 👎🔥🔥🔥👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #16 on: Today at 07:14:28 PM » I WILL DOUBT WHAT YOU SAY IS THE TRUTH Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #17 on: Today at 07:42:37 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 07:14:28 PMI WILL DOUBT WHAT YOU SAY IS THE TRUTH HAVE YOU NOT SEEN MY NEW LINE IN T SHIRTS YOU FUCKING DOPE !!!👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:31:36 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 09:52:01 AMPhotoshop me in that photo...use the hogans one saying if YER not on the wedding list ya not getting in Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats CapsDave Online Posts: 4 267 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:50:30 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:52:20 PM » HE'S BEEN FOUND OUT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 588 Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #21 on: Today at 08:58:22 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 10:05:47 AMput me in the picture of em next to DAVE I meant delete that little cunt mozza out Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: RUBBERY FACE DAVE COMES CLEAN 👍 « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:03:02 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:31:36 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on April 01, 2018, 09:52:01 AMPhotoshop me in that photo...use the hogans one saying if YER not on the wedding list ya not getting in YOUR DOCTORING OF POSTS IS EVEN BETTER THAN YER PHOTOSHOPPING 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...