Currys on ebay.

March 19, 2020, 02:26:41 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Currys on ebay.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 02:14:03 PM »
15% off with the code PRESSPLAY.

Some decent offers.


55" Hisense 4K for £280.49




PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:21:36 PM »
Yeah but can you wipe your arse with it?  :pd:
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:23:48 PM »
Yes. Yes you can.





