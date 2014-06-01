LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 951





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 951I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #50 on: Today at 01:09:32 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:59:00 PM sad cunt!

Lidds you are a wrongun pure and simple, I remember you telling lies about a woman In Stockton you were supposed to have relations with, I know her and her family well and asked if she knew a mark liddle, she said yes, she said you took her on a date in the 80s and told her you loved her on the second date, she then proceeded to fuck you off and you stalked her until 1994 when she took a restraining order out on you, her house used to get 50 phone calls a day of you telling her how much you love her and that you can't live without her and if she doesn't take you back you were going to make hersad cunt!



DID THE MONSTER WRITE THIS TRIPE





DID THE MONSTER WRITE THIS TRIPE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 951





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 951I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #51 on: Today at 01:21:45 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:03:33 PM Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:59:00 PM sad cunt!

Lidds you are a wrongun pure and simple, I remember you telling lies about a woman In Stockton you were supposed to have relations with, I know her and her family well and asked if she knew a mark liddle, she said yes, she said you took her on a date in the 80s and told her you loved her on the second date, she then proceeded to fuck you off and you stalked her until 1994 when she took a restraining order out on you, her house used to get 50 phone calls a day of you telling her how much you love her and that you can't live without her and if she doesn't take you back you were going to make hersad cunt!

Mark Liddle isn't his real name.



What was the woman's name then, just to prove you're not bullshitting here.



Mark Liddle isn't his real name.What was the woman's name then, just to prove you're not bullshitting here.

YOU WILL BE WAITING A LONG TIME FOR THAT STEVE.... THIS POSTER IS ON HERE FOR ONE REASON AND ONE REASON ONLY.... BECAUSE HE HAS A GRUDGE WITH ME 👍 BUT UNLIKE A PROPER MAN HE DARE NOT DO IT FACE TO FACE. 👎 YOU WILL BE WAITING A LONG TIME FOR THAT STEVE.... THIS POSTER IS ON HERE FOR ONE REASON AND ONE REASON ONLY.... BECAUSE HE HAS A GRUDGE WITH ME 👍 BUT UNLIKE A PROPER MAN HE DARE NOT DO IT FACE TO FACE. 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 568





Posts: 568 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #52 on: Today at 01:33:09 PM » Steve her name was mashood el khapooey, ask her Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 634





Posts: 40 634 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #53 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:38:12 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS



IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LADABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTSIT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORINGYOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.



Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.



Steve Steve Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 568





Posts: 568 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #56 on: Today at 03:51:57 PM » Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker Logged