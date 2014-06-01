FAO STEVE

March 20, 2020, 04:42:43 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: FAO STEVE  (Read 811 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:09:32 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:59:00 PM
Lidds you are a wrongun pure and simple, I remember you telling lies about a woman In Stockton you were supposed to have relations with, I know her and her family well and asked if she knew a mark liddle, she said yes, she said you took her on a date in the 80s and told her you loved her on the second date, she then proceeded to fuck you off and you stalked her until 1994 when she took a restraining order out on you, her house used to get 50 phone calls a day of you telling her how much you love her and that you can't live without her and if she doesn't take you back you were going to make her  klins sad cunt!  :ponce:


DID THE MONSTER WRITE THIS TRIPE   


 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:21:45 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:03:33 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:59:00 PM
Lidds you are a wrongun pure and simple, I remember you telling lies about a woman In Stockton you were supposed to have relations with, I know her and her family well and asked if she knew a mark liddle, she said yes, she said you took her on a date in the 80s and told her you loved her on the second date, she then proceeded to fuck you off and you stalked her until 1994 when she took a restraining order out on you, her house used to get 50 phone calls a day of you telling her how much you love her and that you can't live without her and if she doesn't take you back you were going to make her  klins sad cunt!  :ponce:

Mark Liddle isn't his real name.

What was the woman's name then, just to prove you're not bullshitting here.


YOU WILL BE WAITING A LONG TIME FOR THAT STEVE.... THIS POSTER IS ON HERE FOR ONE REASON AND ONE REASON ONLY.... BECAUSE HE HAS A GRUDGE WITH ME 👍 BUT UNLIKE A PROPER MAN HE DARE NOT DO IT FACE TO FACE. 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 568


« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:33:09 PM »
Steve her name was mashood el khapooey, ask her  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 634


« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:53:27 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:38:12 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM
STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LAD   :like:   ABOUT BRINGING  PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS   :wanker:

IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING   souey

YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE   

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.

Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.


Steve  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 951


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:55:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:53:27 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:38:12 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM
STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LAD   :like:   ABOUT BRINGING  PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS   :wanker:

IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING   souey

YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE   

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.

Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.


Steve  :like: :like:

ANOTHER WITH THE TONGUE 👅  UP THE HOOP  😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 645



« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:08:55 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 01:33:09 PM
Steve her name was mashood el khapooey, ask her  :ponce:

There's going to be a banning in the next few hours and you're red hot favourtie right now.

So what was her name then? 
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 568


« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:51:57 PM »
Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker  :ponce:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 178


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:04:32 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:51:57 PM
Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker  :ponce:


Just I.P the daft cunt, and be done with him and his 10 accounts
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Online Online

Posts: 9 645



« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:34:24 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:04:32 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:51:57 PM
Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker  :ponce:


Just I.P the daft cunt, and be done with him and his 10 accounts

Rick - are you ever going to grasp the fact that when you demand a banning, you simply stop it happening...

 souey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Online Online

Posts: 9 645



« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:35:08 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:51:57 PM
Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker  :ponce:

I call bullshit on you. You don't even know Liddle's real name.  :redcard:
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 568


« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:37:53 PM »
 oleary
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 568


« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:41:46 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:04:32 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 03:51:57 PM
Why oh why would I put her name on a public message board? Lidds knows her name, or he did before she had to change it the creepy fucker  :ponce:


Just I.P the daft cunt, and be done with him and his 10 accounts

Fat tits mayall right on Q  :ponce:
Logged
