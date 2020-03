BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



FAO STEVE « on: Yesterday at 01:35:44 PM »



BEER ME BUD SOME TERRIBLE RACIST LANGUAGE USED ON LIDDLES LONDON LOOTING THREAD FROM LIDDLE AND MINGE

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:47:17 PM » NO RACISM FROM ME DAFT LAD I SAID HE WAS WRONG 👍



YOU EGG AND SPOON = LOON 👎

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:15:48 PM » Funny how whenever there is any abuse or racism, Liddle seems to be at the centre of it.



Must be really unlucky eh?

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:20:19 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:15:48 PM Funny how whenever there is any abuse or racism, Liddle seems to be at the centre of it.



Must be really unlucky eh?





YEAH.... THE THREAD HAD NO RACISM FROM ME.... YOU NOT TRYING TO BLAME ME FOR WHAT MINGE SAID YOU FUCKING ASRSEHOLE WANKER. 👎

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:27:51 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:23:04 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:20:19 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:15:48 PM Funny how whenever there is any abuse or racism, Liddle seems to be at the centre of it.



Must be really unlucky eh?





YEAH.... THE THREAD HAD NO RACISM FROM ME.... YOU NOT TRYING TO BLAME ME FOR WHAT MINGE SAID YOU FUCKING ASRSEHOLE WANKER. 👎

YEAH.... THE THREAD HAD NO RACISM FROM ME.... YOU NOT TRYING TO BLAME ME FOR WHAT MINGE SAID YOU FUCKING ASRSEHOLE WANKER. 👎

Odd how abuse and racism seem to follow you around isn't it?

Odd how abuse and racism seem to follow you around isn't it?



SO YOU TELL ME WHATS ABUSIVE AND RACIST ABOUT SAYING... I WONDER WHEN THE LONDON LOOTING WILL START ? GO ON CLEVER CUNT 👍



YOUR PROBLEM IS I HAVE YOU IN MY BACK POCKET AND YOU DONT LIKE THE VIEW 😂



SO ANY CHANCE YOU CAN GET TO SCORE POINTS AGAINST ME YOU DO.... COZ YER A RIGHT FUCKING SAD CUNT 👍😂👍

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:37:51 PM » RIGHT FUCKING IRON PUTTER YOU LAD...... 👍



NOT RIGHT IN THE DOUBLE BED 👎

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:09:35 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:27:51 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:23:04 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:20:19 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:15:48 PM Funny how whenever there is any abuse or racism, Liddle seems to be at the centre of it.



Must be really unlucky eh?





YEAH.... THE THREAD HAD NO RACISM FROM ME.... YOU NOT TRYING TO BLAME ME FOR WHAT MINGE SAID YOU FUCKING ASRSEHOLE WANKER. 👎

YEAH.... THE THREAD HAD NO RACISM FROM ME.... YOU NOT TRYING TO BLAME ME FOR WHAT MINGE SAID YOU FUCKING ASRSEHOLE WANKER. 👎

Odd how abuse and racism seem to follow you around isn't it?

Odd how abuse and racism seem to follow you around isn't it?



SO YOU TELL ME WHATS ABUSIVE AND RACIST ABOUT SAYING... I WONDER WHEN THE LONDON LOOTING WILL START ? GO ON CLEVER CUNT 👍



YOUR PROBLEM IS I HAVE YOU IN MY BACK POCKET AND YOU DONT LIKE THE VIEW 😂



SO ANY CHANCE YOU CAN GET TO SCORE POINTS AGAINST ME YOU DO.... COZ YER A RIGHT FUCKING SAD CUNT 👍😂👍

SO YOU TELL ME WHATS ABUSIVE AND RACIST ABOUT SAYING... I WONDER WHEN THE LONDON LOOTING WILL START ? GO ON CLEVER CUNT 👍YOUR PROBLEM IS I HAVE YOU IN MY BACK POCKET AND YOU DONT LIKE THE VIEW 😂SO ANY CHANCE YOU CAN GET TO SCORE POINTS AGAINST ME YOU DO.... COZ YER A RIGHT FUCKING SAD CUNT 👍😂👍

You spend all day sending me abusive private messages on here (because your life is so empty you have nothing else to do) - and that qualifies as you having me in your back pocket does it?



You're a racist son - you're just yellow to admit it cos if you were banned from here you would have nothing else in your life.

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:11:30 PM » 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



STALKER ALERT 👎



YOU SHOULD BE IN JAIL FELLA 👍

STALKER ALERT 👎



YOU SHOULD BE IN JAIL FELLA 👍



I'm a stalker because you send me half a dozen PM's a day?



I'm starting to think you are mentally ill.

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM » Bernie he sends them to me too, then drops his arse when I message him back.

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:59:58 PM Bernie he sends them to me too, then drops his arse when I message him back.



How empty must his life be if he spends all day sending abuse to people he's never met



He thinks i'm jealous of him

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM » He's sending me messages again, I think he has came back worse after his flounce, the man is an idiot.



Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 PM » Yes he has.



Ask him, you embarrassing brown nosing prick.



Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:06:22 AM »

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:17:49 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:36:19 PM Yes he has.



Ask him, you embarrassing brown nosing prick.



Had a shandy have we?



Didn't the milkman or the coal man tell you, you should never drink on an empty head?

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:29:14 AM » Your craic is as shite as your singing fat lad.



NOT RIGHT IN THE DOUBLE BED, HES A RIGHT SHOT PUTTER



I THINK THE RACIST RHYMING SLANG HAS TO GO FROM

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #25 on: Today at 08:50:12 AM » SAYS THE RADIO FUCKING RENTAL GINGER BEER 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



BEER ME YA IRON HOOF 👍🍺🍺🍺👍

A DAY IN THE SECRET SPEAKEASY AWAITS THE MONSTA



YOU GOTTA LOVE UTAH LAWS



BEER ME BUD





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS DRINKING ICY COLD FAWSTERS WHILE YOUR RUNNING TO YOUR LOCKUP (SHITTY JAG CARBOOT) FOR YA HEINZ PEPPA PIG SHAPES

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:34:07 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM

He's sending me messages again, I think he has came back worse after his flounce, the man is an idiot.

7am on a lovely sunny day and the first thing he does is send a message to someone he's never met with a load of







in it.



What an exciting life he must lead. No wonder his nearest and dearest don't want to know him.

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #28 on: Today at 09:56:50 AM » Been messaging me as well

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #29 on: Today at 10:01:17 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:34:07 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:19:16 PM

He's sending me messages again, I think he has came back worse after his flounce, the man is an idiot.





What an exciting life he must lead. No wonder his nearest and dearest don't want to know him.

What an exciting life he must lead. No wonder his nearest and dearest don't want to know him.





STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LAD ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS



IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING





FOR YOUR INFO I HAD FLIGHTS BOOKED TO PERTH IN OZ TO SEE MY DAUGHTER THIS MONTH BUT HAVE HAD TO CANCEL THEM



I WILL BE THERE AGAIN AS SOON AS THIS CRISIS GOES AWAY



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #30 on: Today at 10:06:25 AM »



What are you going to do now - PM me another ??



Oh, you just have.



zzzzzzzzzzzzz

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #31 on: Today at 10:16:02 AM » Hey Bernie how are you upskirting from 2m away?

Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #32 on: Today at 10:22:25 AM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 10:16:02 AM

Hey Bernie how are you upskirting from 2m away?

HE HASN'T SINCE HE GOT CAUGHT AND GIVEN A GOOD HIDING

Mountain KingPosts: 9 641 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #33 on: Today at 10:38:12 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS



IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LADABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTSIT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORINGYOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.



Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now. You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now. Logged

Posts: 72 938I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #34 on: Today at 10:42:38 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:38:12 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS



IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LADABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTSIT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORINGYOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.



Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.





SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONE



UPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIME





FOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONEUPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIMEFOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 4 276 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #36 on: Today at 10:44:21 AM » Steve Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Posts: 72 938I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #38 on: Today at 11:06:00 AM » ALL THE TROLLS DUG UP STEVES ARSE 👍😂😂😂👍



HOW EMBARRASSING 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

BEER ME BOYS HIS BOARD HIS RULES BRUVBEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LADABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTSIT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORINGYOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.



Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.





SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONE



UPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIME





FOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER

SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONEUPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIMEFOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER

It's really hard to believe he had that as his sig for a year and I never noticed it or nobody ever complained about it.



As for upskirting, can you prove he is guilty of that?



It's really hard to believe he had that as his sig for a year and I never noticed it or nobody ever complained about it.As for upskirting, can you prove he is guilty of that? Logged

Posts: 72 938I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #41 on: Today at 12:13:19 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:11:38 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:42:38 AM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:38:12 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:01:17 AM ABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTS



IT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORING



YOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

STEVE HAS WARNED YOU LADABOUT BRINGING PEOPLES FAMILY IN TO PERSONAL ARGUMENTSIT'S CHEAP SHOTS AND LOW POINT SCORINGYOU ARE A VERY UNDESIRABLE PERSON LAD......NO WONDER YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.



Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.

You accuse him of sex offences and then complain about what you get back... that's poor form that is.Why don't you just stop being so antagonistic towards everybody because it's getting really tiresome now.





SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONE



UPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIME





FOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER

SO LETS GET THIS STRAIGHT HERE O CHOSEN ONEUPSKIRTING IS NOT A CRIMEFOR YOUR INFO HE HAD ACKO IS A PEADO ON HIS SIG FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND YOU DONE FUCK ALL ABOUT IT..SO DONT PREACH TO ME PREACHER

It's really hard to believe he had that as his sig for a year and I never noticed it or nobody ever complained about it.



As for upskirting, can you prove he is guilty of that?





It's really hard to believe he had that as his sig for a year and I never noticed it or nobody ever complained about it.As for upskirting, can you prove he is guilty of that?

HE ADMITTED IT AND PUT PHOTOS UP ON HERE A FEW YEARS BACK TILL HE GOT CALLED THAT NAME YOU DONT LIKE 👍 HE ADMITTED IT AND PUT PHOTOS UP ON HERE A FEW YEARS BACK TILL HE GOT CALLED THAT NAME YOU DONT LIKE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 29 Re: FAO STEVE « Reply #43 on: Today at 12:34:15 PM » bersno you ar a fucikng gras you spraging cutn fukc of Logged

BEER ME BUD DIDNT YOU POST PICS OF GIRLS IN A BEER GARDEN ON HERE LIDDLE?BEER ME BUD Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING