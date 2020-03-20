Barnier tests postive

March 20, 2020, 11:02:44 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Barnier tests postive  (Read 120 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
« on: Yesterday at 12:35:31 PM »
Mais non ?
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:11 AM »
Il a besoin de soap. J'espere tout va bien pour lui et ça ce pas une signal de Deus.  :ukfist:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:28:15 AM »
Dieu
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:37:54 AM »
ONNOZELAAR   :like:
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:49:49 AM »
Merci. Va t'on cherche du bois.
