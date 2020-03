Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 14 578 GOT SOME MILK BY CHANCE THIS MORNING THERE !!! « on: Today at 12:07:28 PM »



SO WENT FOR A LITTLE WALK ROUND TO STRETCH ME LEGS AND NOTICED AN OLD BLOKE CARRYING SOME MILK.



VERY OBSERVANT ME YOU KNOW !!!



ANY ROAD I WORKED IT OUT HE MUST HAVE GOT IT FROM THE LITTLE CORNER SHOP.



I DIDN'T EVEN CONSIDER GOING IN THERE BUT HAD A NOSEY IN, AND SURE AS EGGS IS EGGS THEY HAD MILK IN.



