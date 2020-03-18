DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍 Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 19, 2020, 09:50:39 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍 Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍 (Read 147 times) LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 72 912 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍 « on: Today at 11:36:35 AM » https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/18/billionaire-richard-branson-must-pay-staff-judged-coronavirus-crisis-12420231/👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 637 Re: DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:40:19 PM » Total contrast to Gary Neville, Roman Abramovich and CR7. True colours are shown in times like this. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...