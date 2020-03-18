DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2020, 09:50:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DO THE RIGHT THING RICHARD 👍  (Read 147 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 72 912


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:36:35 AM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/03/18/billionaire-richard-branson-must-pay-staff-judged-coronavirus-crisis-12420231/


👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 637



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:40:19 PM »
Total contrast to Gary Neville, Roman Abramovich and CR7. True colours are shown in times like this.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 