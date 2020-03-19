kippers

Posts: 2 033 Advice needed « on: Today at 10:45:52 AM » My son's work as a sports coach ends on Friday with the school closures.

So he is going to be potless. He lives together with his fiancee who is a nurse in rented accomodation.



Does anyone know if he is entitled to any benefits? I know the chancellor has been talking of help where needed, but where do you go to get things rolling?



Obviously I will be helping him out somewhat.



Posts: 7 980 Re: Advice needed « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:52:00 AM »



Hope you get summat sorted for him I think it depends on household income thresholds with regard to benefits - he may well be entitled to universal credit - I would try and get through to citizens advice bureau they should be able to adviseHope you get summat sorted for him Logged

DEPENDING ON HIS AGE HE WILL BE ENTITLED TO 317 POUND A MONTH ON UC.....THAT IS ALL

Well that would be ok, but as he lives with his girlfriend under normal circumstances he would get FA, but these arent normal circumstances like.