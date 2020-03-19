Advice needed Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 19, 2020, 12:19:52 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Advice needed Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Advice needed (Read 65 times) kippers Online Posts: 2 033 Advice needed « on: Today at 10:45:52 AM » My son's work as a sports coach ends on Friday with the school closures.So he is going to be potless. He lives together with his fiancee who is a nurse in rented accomodation.Does anyone know if he is entitled to any benefits? I know the chancellor has been talking of help where needed, but where do you go to get things rolling?Obviously I will be helping him out somewhat.Thanks in advance Logged Gramsci Offline Posts: 7 980 Re: Advice needed « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:52:00 AM » I think it depends on household income thresholds with regard to benefits - he may well be entitled to universal credit - I would try and get through to citizens advice bureau they should be able to adviseHope you get summat sorted for him Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 889 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Advice needed « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:25:21 AM » DEPENDING ON HIS AGE HE WILL BE ENTITLED TO 317 POUND A MONTH ON UC.....THAT IS ALL Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... kippers Online Posts: 2 033 Re: Advice needed « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:15 AM » Well that would be ok, but as he lives with his girlfriend under normal circumstances he would get FA, but these arent normal circumstances like. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 889 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Advice needed « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:57:49 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:54:15 AMWell that would be ok, but as he lives with his girlfriend under normal circumstances he would get FA, but these arent normal circumstances like.STILL ENTITLED TO THAT MONEY.... ITS JUST HELP TOWARDS THE RENT AND COUNCIL TAX HE COULD NOT CLAIM.... Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...