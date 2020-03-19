Advice needed

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2020, 12:19:52 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Advice needed  (Read 65 times)
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 033


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:45:52 AM »
My son's work as a sports coach ends on Friday with the school closures.
So he is going to be potless. He lives together with his fiancee who is a nurse in rented accomodation.

Does anyone know if he is entitled to any benefits?  I know the chancellor has been talking of help where needed, but where do you go to get things rolling?

Obviously I will be helping him out somewhat.

Thanks in advance
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 980



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:52:00 AM »
I think it depends on household income thresholds with regard to benefits - he may well be entitled to universal credit - I would try and get through to citizens advice bureau they should be able to advise

Hope you get summat sorted for him  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 889


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:25:21 AM »
DEPENDING ON HIS AGE HE WILL BE ENTITLED TO 317 POUND A MONTH ON UC.....THAT IS ALL   :like:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 033


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:15 AM »
Well that would be ok, but as he lives with his girlfriend under normal circumstances he would get FA, but these arent normal circumstances like.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 72 889


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:57:49 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:54:15 AM
Well that would be ok, but as he lives with his girlfriend under normal circumstances he would get FA, but these arent normal circumstances like.

STILL ENTITLED TO THAT MONEY.... ITS JUST HELP TOWARDS THE RENT AND COUNCIL TAX HE COULD NOT CLAIM....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 