This man knows his onions

March 19, 2020, 04:23:51 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

This man knows his onions
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 836


« on: Today at 09:59:32 AM »
https://youtu.be/xbEHEzEEHJ8
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 836


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:20 AM »
If you've watched that now lookup what happened with H1N1, look at the numbers.

The maths doesn't add up.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 992


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:37 AM »
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Figures for US only for last year's flu season -

"CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 20182019 influenza season."
tunstall
Posts: 3 259


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:18:04 AM »
So why the fuck is there no bog roll in asda?

TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 992


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:23:04 AM »
Because people are fucking stupid.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 428



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:53 PM »
Good video and love his cynicism and would not rule out an underlying agenda because like everything it boils down to cash and more taxes.

Assume 60k deaths globally every year from flu

That is 164 deaths per day across the world.

We are now around 750-1000 deaths per day with this.

If it stays like this it will equate to 360k which is 6x the deaths from std flu globally.

I am looking at death rates only as infection rates are nonsense given the lack of testing.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 992


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:46 PM »
Why assume 60k deaths from flu globally? There's over 50,000 just with UK and USA.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 181



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:20 PM »
One positive. 

The normal flu mortality rate will be lower this year.

You can't die twice.

Bernie
Posts: 5 123


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:01:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:23:04 AM
Because people are fucking stupid.

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 897


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:28 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:01:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:23:04 AM
Because people are fucking stupid.

I'M NOT IN ANYONES BACK POCKET THOUGH  👎

LIKE YOU YA STALKING CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
