This man knows his onions Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 19, 2020, 04:23:51 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board This man knows his onions Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: This man knows his onions (Read 159 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 836 This man knows his onions « on: Today at 09:59:32 AM » https://youtu.be/xbEHEzEEHJ8 Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 836 Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:20 AM » If you've watched that now lookup what happened with H1N1, look at the numbers. The maths doesn't add up. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 992 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:37 AM » US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Figures for US only for last year's flu season -"CDC estimates that influenza was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths during the 20182019 influenza season." Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures tunstall Offline Posts: 3 259 Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:18:04 AM » So why the fuck is there no bog roll in asda? Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 992 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:23:04 AM » Because people are fucking stupid. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 428 Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:53 PM » Good video and love his cynicism and would not rule out an underlying agenda because like everything it boils down to cash and more taxes. Assume 60k deaths globally every year from fluThat is 164 deaths per day across the world.We are now around 750-1000 deaths per day with this.If it stays like this it will equate to 360k which is 6x the deaths from std flu globally. I am looking at death rates only as infection rates are nonsense given the lack of testing. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 6 992 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:47:46 PM » Why assume 60k deaths from flu globally? There's over 50,000 just with UK and USA. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 181 Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:50:20 PM » One positive. The normal flu mortality rate will be lower this year.You can't die twice. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Bernie Online Posts: 5 123 Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:01:54 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:23:04 AMBecause people are fucking stupid. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 72 897 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: This man knows his onions « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:21:28 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:01:54 PMQuote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:23:04 AMBecause people are fucking stupid. I'M NOT IN ANYONES BACK POCKET THOUGH 👎LIKE YOU YA STALKING CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...