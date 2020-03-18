Who was it who said....

Author Topic: Who was it who said....  (Read 524 times)
Gramsci
« on: March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM »
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88
Bud Wiser
« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2020, 11:40:31 PM »
Paul Mason. A man who even thinks Channel 4 is Right-wing!
Gramsci
« Reply #2 on: March 18, 2020, 11:47:57 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 18, 2020, 11:40:31 PM
Paul Mason. A man who even thinks Channel 4 is Right-wing!

So fucking what
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #4 on: March 18, 2020, 11:53:27 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:47:57 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 18, 2020, 11:40:31 PM
Paul Mason. A man who even thinks Channel 4 is Right-wing!

So fucking what

Why don't you put up some links from The Canary, mate?

I'm sure they'll be peddling the same horseshit.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: March 18, 2020, 11:55:45 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 18, 2020, 11:53:27 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:47:57 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on March 18, 2020, 11:40:31 PM
Paul Mason. A man who even thinks Channel 4 is Right-wing!

So fucking what

Why don't you put up some links from The Canary, mate?

I'm sure they'll be peddling the same horseshit.

Dont give him ideas, he'll be linking Owen Jones tweets next
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:04:03 AM »
seeds of destruction lads, seeds of destruction  :ponce:
Gramsci
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:06:38 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.






There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one  mick
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:15:36 AM »
are you still on google looking for definitions of anarcho-syndicalism Bob  :alf:

It will be the future Bob and you will succumb...what you got to barter lad...your big gob 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:26:08 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:15:36 AM
are you still on google looking for definitions of anarcho-syndicalism Bob  :alf:

It will be the future Bob and you will succumb...what you got to barter lad...your big gob 

Hmmm.... there has been a number of times that you have accused people of googling stuff that you perceive as difficult.

I wonder.

Maybe, just maybe, it is because that's exactly what YOU do!

 

Get back to drinking your Lambrusco..... you pseud and fraud. 

 mcl





 :homer:

VICTORY FOR CLEM & BOB.
Gramsci
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:36:09 AM »
there goes clem, crushing grapes, ripping tissues and jumping off doll's houses again  sshhh
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:36:09 AM
there goes clem, crushing grapes, ripping tissues and jumping off doll's houses again  sshhh

 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:09:35 AM »
There are some dead good words being used in this on.



 :like:





I haven't got a fuckin clue what they mean like.




 
Bud Wiser
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:23:17 AM »
Staying in topic - I see its finally dawned on backward Bernie Sanders that the planets most successful country just doesn't do socialism.

Fancy that, eh.  mick
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:06:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.



There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one  mick

I have to admit I've never heard of anarcho-sydicalism but from the terminology is sounds like some form of anarchist socialism which wouldn't surprise me one bit coming from you.

That sounds exactly like the socio-economic doctrine of a person who's never really worked a proper job and who has no understanding of the underlying mechanics of the economy.

Am I right? Comrade?
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:56:37 AM »
There's always different types of 'socialism' when it typically fucks up yet are happy using Nazism as one huge umbrella for fuckin everything. Funny that.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 08:56:37 AM
There's always different types of 'socialism' when it typically fucks up yet are happy using Nazism as one huge umbrella for fuckin everything. Funny that.



It's how they blame capitalism for all the faults of society but ignore all its achievements.
Not to mention that we don't live in a purely capitalist society so I suppose in a way "it's not real capitalism".
Gramsci
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:51 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:06:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.



There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one  mick

I have to admit I've never heard of anarcho-sydicalism but from the terminology is sounds like some form of anarchist socialism which wouldn't surprise me one bit coming from you.

That sounds exactly like the socio-economic doctrine of a person who's never really worked a proper job and who has no understanding of the underlying mechanics of the economy.

Am I right? Comrade?

What's a proper job like Bob?
I have worked at a sheet metal factory. Then retail. Then catering. Agricultural work. Youth worker. Parks and Gardens. School teacher, then lecturer - worked all my life lad. As for understanding underlying mechanics of the economy, you are right, I don't claim to understand such a complex mechanism, what I do know though, is that private hospitals charging the NHS £2.4million a day for 8000 beds for CV patients is a fucking disgrace, in fact it is criminal - that, my friend, is the epitome of the capitalism....and it is the tax payer who is paying them cunts, i.e. you and me.

It is interesting that in a time of crisis such as this, the rhetoric and subsequent action plans from world leaders, apart from that fucking buffoon Trump, even BoJo to an extent, starts to adopt the ideologies most associated with the left....interesting that 

Here's an example in Spain....in the name of capitalism and your obvious anti-left stance, would you be against this move?

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/spanish-government-nationalises-private-hospitals-to-combat-spread-of-coronavirus/17/03/?fbclid=IwAR10lYo1zY85MWoAxH9nohGbt7oaXJGLK-fAorq15_DFcxKHDHuqx9TmDuI
Skinz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:25:45 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:59:09 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 08:56:37 AM
There's always different types of 'socialism' when it typically fucks up yet are happy using Nazism as one huge umbrella for fuckin everything. Funny that.



It's how they blame capitalism for all the faults of society but ignore all its achievements.
Not to mention that we don't live in a purely capitalist society so I suppose in a way "it's not real capitalism".


Exactly. They are happy to look like they care as long as their bank accounts are full.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:47:10 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:51 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:06:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.



There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one  mick

I have to admit I've never heard of anarcho-sydicalism but from the terminology is sounds like some form of anarchist socialism which wouldn't surprise me one bit coming from you.

That sounds exactly like the socio-economic doctrine of a person who's never really worked a proper job and who has no understanding of the underlying mechanics of the economy.

Am I right? Comrade?

What's a proper job like Bob?
I have worked at a sheet metal factory. Then retail. Then catering. Agricultural work. Youth worker. Parks and Gardens. School teacher, then lecturer - worked all my life lad. As for understanding underlying mechanics of the economy, you are right, I don't claim to understand such a complex mechanism, what I do know though, is that private hospitals charging the NHS £2.4million a day for 8000 beds for CV patients is a fucking disgrace, in fact it is criminal - that, my friend, is the epitome of the capitalism....and it is the tax payer who is paying them cunts, i.e. you and me.

It is interesting that in a time of crisis such as this, the rhetoric and subsequent action plans from world leaders, apart from that fucking buffoon Trump, even BoJo to an extent, starts to adopt the ideologies most associated with the left....interesting that 

Here's an example in Spain....in the name of capitalism and your obvious anti-left stance, would you be against this move?

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/spanish-government-nationalises-private-hospitals-to-combat-spread-of-coronavirus/17/03/?fbclid=IwAR10lYo1zY85MWoAxH9nohGbt7oaXJGLK-fAorq15_DFcxKHDHuqx9TmDuI


Oh Dr Gobshyte, why so angry?

I'm sure you have worked at all those places but I doubt for any meaningful length of time and certainly not long enough to work your way into a position to see the other side. Your weekend job as a teenager at Woolworth frankly doesn't constitute 'a proper job'.
I notice how nearly all your "jobs" were in the public sector, no surprise there. 

I notice you object to a private company selling its product to the NHS, yes wouldn't it be better if we sent the military round to just take them?
Indeed while we're at it how dare Tesco and Sainsbury's make money exploiting the populace for such an essential as food? Send the army round there too! And if people dared to complain, well! No food for you, NAZI!

And as for the elderly who we proclaim to care so much about, well remember these bastards voted for Brexit. They voted Tory, they would welcome Adolf Hitler with open arms. We should starve them to death too.

Yes Comrade, the revolution will not be televised. We'll slaughter our enemies by the millions. Not to feather our nests and install our ideological beliefs but for the betterment of all our people.

Viva la revolution....




Thank fuck lunatics like you will never seen power in this country again.

TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:25:15 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:51 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 12:06:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on March 18, 2020, 11:50:55 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on March 18, 2020, 11:30:07 PM
that capitalism carries its own seed of destruction?????  lost

Even BoJo is starting to sound like a socialist 

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2020/03/coronavirus-crisis-economic-collapse-capitalism?fbclid=IwAR3Vq3LoWkcVocRPN1VAVI2uXXA5-EToCCRzIf8KdRMmAqTgAjo2VGg7V88

Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?

The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.

Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.



There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one  mick

I have to admit I've never heard of anarcho-sydicalism but from the terminology is sounds like some form of anarchist socialism which wouldn't surprise me one bit coming from you.

That sounds exactly like the socio-economic doctrine of a person who's never really worked a proper job and who has no understanding of the underlying mechanics of the economy.

Am I right? Comrade?

What's a proper job like Bob?
I have worked at a sheet metal factory. Then retail. Then catering. Agricultural work. Youth worker. Parks and Gardens. School teacher, then lecturer - worked all my life lad. As for understanding underlying mechanics of the economy, you are right, I don't claim to understand such a complex mechanism, what I do know though, is that private hospitals charging the NHS £2.4million a day for 8000 beds for CV patients is a fucking disgrace, in fact it is criminal - that, my friend, is the epitome of the capitalism....and it is the tax payer who is paying them cunts, i.e. you and me.

It is interesting that in a time of crisis such as this, the rhetoric and subsequent action plans from world leaders, apart from that fucking buffoon Trump, even BoJo to an extent, starts to adopt the ideologies most associated with the left....interesting that 

Here's an example in Spain....in the name of capitalism and your obvious anti-left stance, would you be against this move?

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/spanish-government-nationalises-private-hospitals-to-combat-spread-of-coronavirus/17/03/?fbclid=IwAR10lYo1zY85MWoAxH9nohGbt7oaXJGLK-fAorq15_DFcxKHDHuqx9TmDuI


It's 'those cunts'

 jc
Gramsci
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:19:28 AM »
I like to speak in the vernacular Tegs, yer cunt ye  mcl
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:22:04 AM »
Furry muff.
 :alf:
Gramsci
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:22:04 AM
Furry muff.
 :alf:

come on down Johnny Thunder....illustrate this thread with one....he's the man who can 
CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 AM »
Bob you are the biggest lunatic on this board you radged fucker  :meltdown:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:37:37 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:19:28 AM
I like to speak in the vernacular Tegs, yer cunt ye  mcl


You been reading me far too much like.



 
Gramsci
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:21:42 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:39:46 AM
Bob you are the biggest lunatic on this board you radged fucker  :meltdown:

he's fucking touched man....he says to me "why so angry" 

PoliteDwarf
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:23:30 PM »
Was it Nicholas Parsons?  :pd:
Gramsci
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:25:59 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 02:23:30 PM
Was it Nicholas Parsons?  :pd:

Parsons Jack Russell I do believe
Gramsci
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:25:45 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:59:09 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 08:56:37 AM
There's always different types of 'socialism' when it typically fucks up yet are happy using Nazism as one huge umbrella for fuckin everything. Funny that.



It's how they blame capitalism for all the faults of society but ignore all its achievements.
Not to mention that we don't live in a purely capitalist society so I suppose in a way "it's not real capitalism".


Exactly. They are happy to look like they care as long as their bank accounts are full.

While the fucking wanks stain Tories who claim socialism can never work are now demanding STATE HANDOUTS.
Get to fuck  :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
 oleary
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:49:11 PM »
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:26:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:39:46 AM
Bob you are the biggest lunatic on this board you radged fucker  :meltdown:

And yet you follow me around like a lost puppy. If I'm a radged fucker why don't you just ignore me? You're desperate for my validation.
CapsDave
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:03:04 PM »
 :alf:
thicko
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 PM »
Gramsci
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 PM »
Quote from: thicko on Yesterday at 09:03:09 PM


Totally irrelevant. Shit post, I wouldn't bother joining in if that's all you've got. Stay safe comrade  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:21:37 AM »
