Aye because in your deluded world taking care of the elderly and the poor can only be socialism.
But starving 6 million to death in Ukraine to the point where they were eating children or starving and murdering 60m in a 'great leap forward' well that's not real socialism is it?
The irony of this whole episode is that it was the starvation of the Chinese rural peasants which led to their bizarre culinary behavior and the production of this virus decades later.
Socialism is the gift that keeps taking.
There's a difference between nationalism socialism and anarcho-syndicalism, which is the socio-economic system I enjoy with my coffee in the morning....now google the shit out of that one
I have to admit I've never heard of anarcho-sydicalism but from the terminology is sounds like some form of anarchist socialism which wouldn't surprise me one bit coming from you.
That sounds exactly like the socio-economic doctrine of a person who's never really worked a proper job and who has no understanding of the underlying mechanics of the economy.
Am I right? Comrade?
What's a proper job like Bob?
I have worked at a sheet metal factory. Then retail. Then catering. Agricultural work. Youth worker. Parks and Gardens. School teacher, then lecturer - worked all my life lad. As for understanding underlying mechanics of the economy, you are right, I don't claim to understand such a complex mechanism, what I do know though, is that private hospitals charging the NHS £2.4million a day for 8000 beds for CV patients is a fucking disgrace, in fact it is criminal - that, my friend, is the epitome of the capitalism....and it is the tax payer who is paying them cunts, i.e. you and me.
It is interesting that in a time of crisis such as this, the rhetoric and subsequent action plans from world leaders, apart from that fucking buffoon Trump, even BoJo to an extent, starts to adopt the ideologies most associated with the left....interesting that
Here's an example in Spain....in the name of capitalism and your obvious anti-left stance, would you be against this move?https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/spanish-government-nationalises-private-hospitals-to-combat-spread-of-coronavirus/17/03/?fbclid=IwAR10lYo1zY85MWoAxH9nohGbt7oaXJGLK-fAorq15_DFcxKHDHuqx9TmDuI
Oh Dr Gobshyte, why so angry?
I'm sure you have worked at all those places but I doubt for any meaningful length of time and certainly not long enough to work your way into a position to see the other side. Your weekend job as a teenager at Woolworth frankly doesn't constitute 'a proper job'.
I notice how nearly all your "jobs" were in the public sector, no surprise there.
I notice you object to a private company selling its product to the NHS, yes wouldn't it be better if we sent the military round to just take them?
Indeed while we're at it how dare Tesco and Sainsbury's make money exploiting the populace for such an essential as food? Send the army round there too! And if people dared to complain, well! No food for you, NAZI!
And as for the elderly who we proclaim to care so much about, well remember these bastards voted for Brexit. They voted Tory, they would welcome Adolf Hitler with open arms. We should starve them to death too.
Yes Comrade, the revolution will not be televised. We'll slaughter our enemies by the millions. Not to feather our nests and install our ideological beliefs but for the betterment of all our people.
Viva la revolution....
Thank fuck lunatics like you will never seen power in this country again.